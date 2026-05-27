Kolo retains Customer Data for as long as necessary to provide the service, comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements, as described in our Privacy Policy (

). Slack message content, file metadata, and conversation context ingested through the Kolo Slack app are retained while the workspace remains connected and the underlying Kolo account is active. Aggregated and anonymized data may be retained indefinitely for service-quality and analytics purposes. Users may request earlier deletion of their data at any time by contacting privacy@kolo.ai.