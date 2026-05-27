Kolo is your AI chief of staff. It sits across the tools you already use — your CRM, calendar, docs, and email — and helps you stay on top of the work that lands in each of them. The Kolo for Slack app brings that same chief-of-staff into your workspace, so you can put it to work from any channel or DM.How it works
Add Kolo to your workspace, then talk to it the way you'd talk to a teammate — send it a direct message, or @mention it in a channel. Kolo replies in-thread with answers, summaries, or status updates on the work you've asked it to do. For longer-running tasks, it follows up later in your DM when there's something to report.What Kolo can do in Slack
• Summarize conversations.
Catch up on a long thread, yesterday's channel activity, or the week's discussion in a project channel without scrolling.
• Search your workspace.
Find the message about a launch, who agreed to own a task, or what was decided in last week's standup — just ask in plain English.
• Surface what matters.
Pull the open questions, action items, or decisions out of a channel, and tell you who hasn't responded yet.
• Manage channels.
Create, archive, rename, invite people, or set channel topics and purposes with a single ask.
• Coordinate across your stack.
Slack is the place you direct Kolo from; it fans out to your other connected tools — CRM, calendar, docs, email, and more — to actually get the work done.
• Check in proactively.
Kolo can send you a Slack DM when a long-running task is ready, a meeting needs prep, or something on your other tools needs attention.
Kolo syncs messages from the public channels, private channels, and DMs it's been added to — plus DMs sent directly to it — so it can summarize threads, surface action items, and answer "what was decided" questions without you pasting context every time. Removing Kolo from a channel or uninstalling the app stops sync and removes the data on the schedule described in Kolo's Privacy Policy.Getting started
Sign up for a free trial at kolo.ai
, install the Slack app, and send Kolo your first DM. It will introduce itself, ask what you'd like help with, and walk you through connecting the other tools you'd like it to work across.
AI disclaimer: Kolo is powered by large language models and can make mistakes. Responses, summaries, and other AI-generated output may be inaccurate, incomplete, or out of date — review important information before relying on it. Kolo does not use your Slack data to train any foundation models.