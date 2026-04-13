Data retention policy
Proactive Labs Inc. retains Customer Data only for as long as necessary to provide Demi’s services, support user-approved actions, maintain account functionality, comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, enforce agreements, and protect service security. Customer Content is used to provide the product, facilitate user requests, and power AI-based suggestions and actions. Demi does not train base models on customer data unless a user is given notice and opts in.
Data archiving and removal policy
Users can revoke access to connected services at any time. When access is revoked, Demi deletes associated data within 24 hours. Users may also contact Proactive Labs at privacy@proactivelabs.ai to request review, modification, or deletion of personal data, subject to legal and operational requirements.
Data storage policy
Customer data is encrypted in transit and at rest. Demi uses access controls, enterprise-grade safeguards, and service providers to operate the application and store data needed to provide the service. Demi’s public security copy states that customer data is not used to train models and that data is encrypted in transit and at rest.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Demi is cloud-hosted. The application is hosted on Vercel/Next.js, with backend services exposed on Demi-owned domains such as api.demi.ai, app.demi.ai, and slack.demi.ai. Application data is stored in Supabase.
Data hosting company
Vercel and Supabase
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Claude, OpenAI, Google Gemini Models
LLM retention settings
Demi is configured to use trusted AI vendors with zero data retention where available. Customer data sent to LLM providers is processed only to generate the requested output and is not retained for model training. Demi retains customer data only as needed
LLM data tenancy policy
Demi processes customer data within Proactive Labs’ managed application environment and sends only the minimum necessary context to trusted AI providers to fulfill user-requested actions such as summarization, drafting, scheduling assistance, and workflow
LLM data residency policy
Demi is cloud-hosted and uses trusted cloud and AI providers. LLM processing may occur through those providers’ managed infrastructure, primarily in the United States and/or provider-managed regions. Demi does not use LLM providers as the system of record