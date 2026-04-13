Demi is the AI teammate in Slack: Without any set up or prompts, Demi drafts emails in your voice, schedules meetings, summarizes Slack threads, updates your CRM, and chases follow-ups before they slip, and more. How it works in Slack? Mention @Demi in any channel or DM. Demi reads the context, pulls from your connected tools like Gmail, Calendar, CRM, meeting notes, and proposes the next step. You approve or edit before anything is sent or changed, so you’re always in control. What Demi does:

- Summarizes and searches for information across Slack

- Drafts emails that sound like you, not a bot

- Books meetings and finds times across calendarsUpdates HubSpot or Salesforce so your pipeline stays current

- Generates reports and analyses across data like ad campaigns in Meta or subscriptions in Stripe Keeps follow-ups moving Connects to your stack Demi connects with 100+ tools including Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Slack, HubSpot, Salesforce, meeting notetakers, and more. Security and privacy Google-verified, CASA Tier 2 assessed, and SOC 2 Type II compliant. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest. We don't train models on your data, and you can revoke access anytime, with data deletion within 24 hours. Demi uses large language models to generate drafts, summaries, and suggestions. AI output can be inaccurate or incomplete, so review before approving. Start free with $100 in credits! Note: A paid Slack plan is required to use Demi.