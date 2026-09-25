Never lose what your team worked out in Slack: the feature brainstorm, the customer debrief, the incident triage. Just capture the thread and it joins your team's shared memory. Right alongside everything you've saved from the web, docs, voice notes, and every other app. Then put it to work in Scuba, in Slack with @Scuba, or in any tool that supports MCP, like Claude, ChatGPT, Codex, and Cursor.
Tag @Scuba and it feels like bringing in the teammate with all the backstory. It's a courteous coworker who keeps you in control. @Scuba only chimes in when someone mentions it, and in channels it can only use Captures shared with your whole team.Ask @Scuba in any channel or thread
• Mention @Scuba with a question. It answers from your team's shared Captures and the thread itself, and always links back to its source Captures.
• Anyone in the thread can mention @Scuba to keep going. It reads the whole thread each time, so everyone builds on the same context.Capture discussions worth keeping
• Ask @Scuba to capture a thread, or use the message shortcut: More actions > Capture in Scuba.
• Every captured thread gets an automatic summary, shared back to the channel. It becomes a searchable part of your team's shared memory, across every tool.
• Add it to a shared Collection. Scuba suggests the right one when it can help.DM @Scuba for your own work
• Ask questions that draw on your personal Captures as well as what your team has shared.Getting started
1. Add Scuba to your Slack workspace.
2. Connect your Scuba account.
3. Add @Scuba to a channel and ask it something.Privacy and control
• In channel, Scuba will only respond with captures shared to your whole team. Your private captures only come into play when you DM @Scuba, or if you choose to enhance an in-channel answer with your private captures.
• Scuba never uses your Slack data to train AI models.
• Scuba uses AI to write answers, and AI can make mistakes. Check the source Captures before you act on anything important.
Requires a Scuba account. Get early access at scuba.app
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