Computer by DevRev

Data retention policy
DevRev will store and retain Customer Data in accordance with its Data Classification Policy and Data Protection Policy, which strive to meet SOC2, GDPR, and ISO27001 requirements. See https://devrev.ai/legal/privacy-policy#43-how-long-do-we-store-your-personal-data-and-when-do-we-delete/anonymize-it?for full details. How long we keep information we collect about you depends on the type of information, as described in further detail below. After such time, we will either delete or de-identify your information or, if this is not possible (for example, because the information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your information and isolate it from any further use until deletion is possible. Account information: We retain your account information for as long as your account is active and a reasonable period thereafter in case you decide to re-activate the Services. We also retain some of your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, to resolve disputes, to enforce our agreements, to support business operations, and to continue to develop and improve our Services. Where we retain information for Service improvement and development, we take steps to eliminate information that directly identifies you, and we only use the information to uncover collective insights about the use of our Services, not to specifically analyze personal characteristics about you. Information you share on the Services: If your account is deactivated or disabled, some of your information and the content you have provided will remain in order to allow your team members or other users to make full use of the Services. For example, we continue to display messages you sent to the users that received them and continue to display content you provided, but when requested, details that can identify you will be removed. Managed accounts: If the Services are made available to you through an organization (e.g., your employer), we retain your information as long as required by the administrator of your account. Marketing information: If you have elected to receive marketing emails from us, we retain information about your marketing preferences for a reasonable period of time from the date you last expressed interest in our Services, such as when you last opened an email from us or ceased using your DevRev account. We retain information derived from cookies and other tracking technologies for a reasonable period of time from the date such information was created.
Data archiving and removal policy
DevRev will archive and remove Customer Data in accordance with its Data Deletion Policy, which strives to meet SOC2, GDPR, and ISO27001 requirements. See https://devrev.ai/privacy-policy for full details. You have the right to request a copy of your information, to object to our use of your information (including for marketing/growth purposes), to request the deletion or restriction of your information, or to request your information in a structured, electronic format. Below, we describe the tools and processes for making these requests. You can exercise some of the choices by logging into the Services and using settings available within the Services or your account. Where the Services are administered for you by an administrator (see "Notice to End Users" below), you may need to contact your administrator to assist with your requests first. For all other requests, you may contact us as provided in the “Contact Us” section below to request assistance. Your request and choices may be limited in certain cases: for example, if fulfilling your request would reveal information about another person, or if you ask to delete information which we or your administrator are permitted by law or have compelling legitimate interests to keep. Where you have asked us to share data with third parties, for example, by installing third-party apps, you will need to contact those third-party service providers directly to have your information deleted or otherwise restricted. If you have unresolved concerns, you may have the right to complain to a data protection authority in the country where you live, where you work or where you feel your rights were infringed.
Data storage policy
DevRev will store and retain Customer Data in accordance with its Data Classification Policy and Data Protection Policy, which strive to meet SOC2, GDPR, and ISO27001 requirements. See https://devrev.ai/privacy-policy for full details. DevRev is committed to secure your personal information while collecting, processing, transferring and storing. All personal information is transmitted over a secured channel with Transport Layer Security (TLS) and stored securely. Access to the PII via APIs are strictly restricted by access control policies. We treat data as an asset that must be protected against loss and unauthorized access. Please be aware that while we take reasonable efforts to guard your PII, no security system is impenetrable and due to the inherent nature of the Internet as an open global communications mechanism, we cannot guarantee that information, during transmission through the Internet or while stored on our systems or otherwise in our care, will be absolutely safe from intrusion by others, such as hackers.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI (gpt-4o, gpt-4o-mini, gpt-4-turbo, gpt-4, gpt-3_5-turbo) and AWS Bedrock (claude-3.5-sonnet, claude-3.7-sonnet, claude-3.5-haiku)
LLM retention settings
AWS and Azure, depending on the model. DevRev stores data in the DevRev organization's selected (AWS) region.
LLM data tenancy policy
1 month for ChatGPT models and no retention for models via AWS Bedrock.
LLM data residency policy
AWS Bedrock: The data processing follows AWS regional boundaries, so data stays within the AWS region you've configured. ChatGPT: Multi-tenant with customer data isolation.