Runlayer lets your team's agents work in Slack easily and securely. Once connected, an agent can read and send messages, follow threads and channel history, search the workspace, work with Canvases, and look up users. Actions use the connecting person's Slack identity and permissions. Runlayer can also provision Slack apps for your agents, giving each its own presence and enabling natural teammate collaboration. Runlayer pairs this access with centralized control. Admins decide what each agent can reach and who can use it. Runtime scanning catches risky tool behavior before it reaches Slack, and agent actions are recorded in Runlayer's audit trail.