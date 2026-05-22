Data retention policy
Runlayer retains Customer Data for the duration of the customer's subscription and only as long as reasonably necessary to provide, secure, and support the Services, consistent with our Privacy Policy and Data Processing Addendum. Customer Data is processed solely on the customer's documented instructions and is not used for analytics, product improvement, model training, or any cross-customer or secondary purpose unless first converted to de-identified data.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon expiration or termination of the Agreement, Runlayer will, at the customer's written request, delete or return Customer Data. Runlayer may retain limited copies solely as required for backup or legal-compliance purposes, securely isolated and deleted in accordance with Runlayer's retention schedule. Customers may request deletion of their data as set out in the DPA.
Data storage policy
Customer Data is stored in Runlayer's cloud infrastructure with encryption in transit and at rest, role-based access controls and multi-factor authentication, network monitoring and intrusion detection, and the additional administrative, technical, and physical safeguards described in our DPA (Annex II). Runlayer is SOC 2 Type II compliant. Each customer is served from a dedicated, isolated single-tenant or self-hosted deployment.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted on AWS, single-tenant or self-hosted: each customer runs in a dedicated, isolated deployment.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no