Data retention policy
Fyxer AI does not retain your email data. After processing each email, the data is deleted from our limited processors and data store. Meeting recordings, transcripts and notes are similarly deleted from our processors and data store after they have been produced. Personal data submitted to us is otherwise retained only for as long as necessary to fulfil the purpose it was collected for, in line with our Privacy Policy (https://app.fyxer.com/privacy-policy).
Data archiving and removal policy
Users can request erasure of their personal data at any time by emailing info@fyxer.com. We verify the requester's identity and action legitimate erasure requests, generally responding within one month. Email and meeting content is automatically deleted from our processors and data store immediately after it has been processed to deliver the relevant feature.
Data storage policy
Data is stored using cloud infrastructure providers (including Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure) and is encrypted at rest using AES-256 and in transit using TLS 1.2. Access is restricted on a least-privilege, need-to-know basis. Email and meeting content is not persisted long-term; it is processed and then deleted from our limited processors and data store.
Data center location(s)
United Kingdom, United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted. Fyxer runs on cloud infrastructure provided by Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, using Pinecone for vector storage. No on-premise hosting is used.
Data hosting company
Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI (GPT models, via the OpenAI API)
LLM retention settings
Fyxer's LLM provider (OpenAI) operates under a Zero Data Retention agreement, meaning no email or meeting content submitted through the API is stored or retained by OpenAI once the requested output has been generated.
LLM data tenancy policy
Email and meeting content is sent to OpenAI's API only to produce the requested output (draft replies, labelling, meeting notes). Fyxer has a Zero Data Retention agreement with OpenAI; OpenAI does not train on this data or share it with other customers.
LLM data residency policy
Data sent to the LLM is processed via OpenAI's API infrastructure, which is based in the United States. Fyxer does not permanently store this data; it is used only transiently to generate the requested output.