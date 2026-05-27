Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Fyxer AI does not retain your email data. After processing each email, the data is deleted from our limited processors and data store. Meeting recordings, transcripts and notes are similarly deleted from our processors and data store after they have been produced. Personal data submitted to us is otherwise retained only for as long as necessary to fulfil the purpose it was collected for, in line with our Privacy Policy ( https://app.fyxer.com/privacy-policy ).

Data archiving and removal policy Users can request erasure of their personal data at any time by emailing info@fyxer.com. We verify the requester's identity and action legitimate erasure requests, generally responding within one month. Email and meeting content is automatically deleted from our processors and data store immediately after it has been processed to deliver the relevant feature.

Data storage policy Data is stored using cloud infrastructure providers (including Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure) and is encrypted at rest using AES-256 and in transit using TLS 1.2. Access is restricted on a least-privilege, need-to-know basis. Email and meeting content is not persisted long-term; it is processed and then deleted from our limited processors and data store.

Data center location(s) United Kingdom, United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted. Fyxer runs on cloud infrastructure provided by Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, using Pinecone for vector storage. No on-premise hosting is used.

Data hosting company Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.fyxer.ai/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI (GPT models, via the OpenAI API)

LLM retention settings Fyxer's LLM provider (OpenAI) operates under a Zero Data Retention agreement, meaning no email or meeting content submitted through the API is stored or retained by OpenAI once the requested output has been generated.

LLM data tenancy policy Email and meeting content is sent to OpenAI's API only to produce the requested output (draft replies, labelling, meeting notes). Fyxer has a Zero Data Retention agreement with OpenAI; OpenAI does not train on this data or share it with other customers.