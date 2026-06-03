Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
Google OAuth SSO and WorkOS SSO for eligible enterprise organisations. MFA may be enforced by the customer's Google account or organisation identity provider.
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
security@admanage.ai
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
yes
Vulnerability disclosure program URL
Vulnerability disclosure program covers Slack app
yes
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
yes