Approval Path

Data deletion request procedure

Most data processed by our apps is controlled by the customer's organization, which acts as the data controller, while Warsaw Dynamics acts as the data processor. Our deletion procedure reflects this: Self service deletion. Customers can delete most of their data directly within the app at any time (for example by removing approvals, definitions and related configuration). This data is removed from our servers as part of normal operation. Deletion on uninstall or termination. When the app is uninstalled, or the license is terminated, the data we hold on behalf of the organization is removed from our active systems and is either safely and completely deleted or retained only in anonymized form. Encrypted database backups (gpg encrypted snapshots stored off site) are rotated and purged on our backup retention schedule, after which the data no longer exists in backups. Requests from individuals. Individuals can exercise their right to erasure under GDPR and CCPA by emailing support@warsawdynamics.com. We accept these requests only through this channel and not by other means such as fax or social media. We may require verification of the requester's identity before acting. Where Warsaw Dynamics is the controller (for example for marketing data, or where someone contacted us outside of an organization), we action the request directly. Where we are the processor on behalf of an organization, we direct the request to that organization, since they control the data, and we assist them in fulfilling it. Limits. Deletion may not be complete or immediate where the law requires or permits us to retain certain data, for example to comply with legal obligations, prevent fraud or abuse, resolve disputes, or enforce our license agreement. In those cases we retain only the minimum necessary and delete it once the obligation ends. We do not sell personal data. Timeframe. We review and respond to deletion requests within a reasonable time frame and in line with applicable data protection law.