Approval Path

Data retention policy
We retain application data for as long as it is needed to provide the app. Data controlled by your organization is retained for as long as your organization (the controller) requires it, that is, while the app is installed and in use. Some data can be deleted by you at any time within the app, some is deleted automatically, and some is retained for longer periods where business or legal requirements apply (for example, to ensure availability of the service, prevent fraud or abuse, facilitate dispute resolution, comply with applicable law, or enforce our license agreement, and where you have contacted our support).
When data is deleted, it is safely and completely removed from our servers or retained only in anonymized form. Encrypted database snapshots are kept for backup purposes and rotated as part of our backup retention process.
Specific retention periods:
Backend logs: 30 days
Database backups: 60 days
Data archiving and removal policy
You can remove individual records (such as approvals and definitions or Slack configuration) directly in the app at any time. Data controlled by your organization is removed when the controller no longer requires it, and is purged from our servers on uninstallation or termination of the license, after which it is safely and completely deleted or retained only in anonymized form. For backups, we take database snapshots, encrypt them (gpg with a cv25519 key) and store them off platform; archived snapshots are rotated and deleted on our retention schedule. Individuals may request access to, correction of, or erasure of their personal data under GDPR and CCPA by contacting support@warsawdynamics.com. We do not sell personal data, and some records may be retained where required or permitted by law.
Data storage policy
Application data is stored on our own servers, with logical isolation per Atlassian instance so one customer's data is not accessible to another. Data is protected with appropriate technical and organizational measures against loss, misuse and unauthorized access, processed using industry standard techniques, and access is restricted to personnel who need it. Our security team continuously monitors security systems, event logs and alerts. Database backups are encrypted (gpg with a cv25519 key) before being sent to off site object storage (Wasabi). The app processes Jira and Confluence content only within the scope granted at install time, and email delivery uses Mailgun by default, with optional Gmail API, Outlook API or a custom SMTP server if the customer configures one.
Data center location(s)
Poland
Data hosting details
The app backend runs on our own servers hosted by OVH in Warsaw, Poland (within the EU). Hosting, application logic and the primary database are managed by Warsaw Dynamics on this infrastructure. Encrypted database snapshots are stored off site on Wasabi for backup and disaster recovery. The app itself is distributed through the Atlassian Marketplace and is Cloud Fortified, and Warsaw Dynamics is an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner meeting Atlassian's enhanced security and compliance requirements. Data transfers are protected with appropriate safeguards, including the European Commission's Standard Contractual Clauses where data is transferred outside the EEA.
Data hosting company
OVH (OVHcloud), data center in Warsaw, Poland
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no