As a Data Processor, Common Room supports anonymization via wiping user emails and other identifiers, which in turn unlinks the content generated by the user from being attributed to the anonymized member. This can be accomplished in two ways: In-product, using the “Permanently anonymize” option on a contact’s profile page, and Via API, using our Right To Be Forgotten/Anonymization endpoint that can be used to forward removal requests from your customers, by integrating directly into your existing compliance tooling. Documentation for the API can be found at

For platforms which support these capabilities natively, Common Room listens for anonymization events and automatically propagates them to our system (ex: Discourse publishes an event when a user chooses to delete/anonymize their account, and we process this event to wipe the user’s identifiers in our system). Common Room is also directly integrated with privacy and compliance management tools like Transcend, if your organization uses it. For data where Common Room is the data controller (ex: Prospector), end consumers can request removal of data via submitting information at

Data will be removed going forward from Common Room’s prospector database within 30 days of submission. In addition to the above, we can securely wipe all data if requested by a customer via native support when available with source platforms or via our Right-to-be-Forgotten API (

).