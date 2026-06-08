Terno AI brings secure, conversational data analytics directly into Slack. Ask questions about your business data in plain English and get grounded answers without writing SQL. Terno is built as enterprise infrastructure: every query runs through a deterministic security layer, SQLShield, that enforces role-based access controls, row-level security, and read-only execution. This helps ensure that queries only access data users are authorized to access. Answers are computed from your connected data rather than generated from text alone. Terno generates and executes code against your data, so results can be grounded in the underlying data and verified. A semantic layer translates business terms into queries across PostgreSQL, Snowflake, Databricks, ERPs, and other connected data sources, helping teams get consistent answers without working directly with raw schemas. With Terno AI in Slack, your team can: • Ask natural-language questions about connected business data directly in Slack.

• Get answers in Slack conversations and collaborate with teammates without switching tools.

• Query connected databases and business data while respecting configured access controls and permissions.

• Reuse verified analyses and insights across the organization. To use Terno in Slack, connect your data sources to Terno, install the Terno app in your Slack workspace, and mention @Terno in a Slack channel to ask a question. Terno analyzes the connected data and responds in the Slack conversation. AI-generated responses may occasionally be inaccurate or incomplete. Users should verify important results against their underlying data before making business or financial decisions.