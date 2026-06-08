Data retention policy
We keep your data only as long as necessary to provide our services, comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, or enforce agreements.
Chat history from Slack (messages sent to the Terno bot, attached files and Terno's responses) is retained in the customer's Terno account until the account is deleted or a deletion request is made. The Slack bot token and the links between Slack users and Terno accounts are kept only while the app is connected.
Data archiving and removal policy
When the Terno app is disconnected from the Terno dashboard or removed from Slack:
- The app is uninstalled from the Slack workspace and its bot token is deleted.
- All links between Slack users and Terno accounts are removed.
To request deletion of data, email reachus@terno.ai . We permanently delete the requested data within 30 days and confirm by email.
Data storage policy
Terno AI is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the us-east-1 (N.Virginia) region, on infrastructure we operate. Slack integration data is stored on these servers, in our MySQL database and server file storage
Data we store from Slack:
- Workspace ID and name, and the bot token issued at installation. The token is encrypted at rest; OAuth tokens are never stored in plain text.
- Slack user IDs of people who connect their Terno account, mapped to their Terno user.
- Messages sent directly to the Terno bot (DMs or @mentions), files attached to those messages, and Terno's responses, kept as chat history so users can review past conversations in Terno.
The bot only receives messages addressed to it; it does not read other channel messages.
Questions sent to the bot are processed by OpenAI's API to generate queries and answers. OpenAI does not use API data to train its models.
All data is transmitted over TLS.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM retention settings
OpenAI retains prompts (question + schema metadata, no data values) up to 30 days for abuse monitoring, then deletes them; not used for training. Chat history is stored in Terno AI’s database and deleted on request.
LLM data tenancy policy
Multi-tenant with per-workspace isolation. Only the user’s question and schema metadata (table/column names) are sent to OpenAI; actual data values and records are never shared. OpenAI does not train on API data.
LLM data residency policy
LLM calls are processed by OpenAI in the US and contain only the question and schema metadata. Customer data and query results stay on Terno AI’s infrastructure (AWS) and are never sent to the LLM.