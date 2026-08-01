Connect Slack to the AI clients your company uses Rippling MCP Gateway connects supported Model Context Protocol (MCP) clients—including Rippling AI, Cursor, Claude Code, and other compatible clients—to your Slack workspace. Administrators manage Slack authentication, user access, tool permissions, and audit activity in one place. How the Slack app works A Rippling MCP Gateway admin installs the Slack app and configures who can use the connection and which Slack tools are available.

Authorized users then connect their own Slack identities. Access follows each user’s existing Slack permissions. The app cannot access channels, messages, files, canvases, or conversations that the connected user cannot access in Slack. From a supported MCP client, authorized users can: • Search accessible public channels, private channels, direct messages, group direct messages, files, and users

• Read channels, threads, files, canvases, profiles, channel membership, emojis, and reactions

• Send or schedule messages and create message drafts

• Create public channels, private channels, direct messages, and group direct messages

• Add reactions to messages

• Create and update canvases Messages and actions performed through the app appear in Slack and are associated with the connected Slack identity. Authentication, policies, and auditing The app uses OAuth to connect each Slack workspace and user. Rippling’s managed client credentials remain server-side. Each customer workspace receives a separate Slack authorization. Each connected user receives an authorization tied to their Slack identity. Every Slack MCP request passes through Rippling MCP Gateway. MCP Gateway evaluates the request against company-configured access and tool policies before sending it to Slack. Slack continues to enforce its workspace, channel, and user permissions. Administrators can control connector access and available Slack tools. MCP Gateway records tool-call activity for auditing and

troubleshooting. Installation A Rippling admin installs the Slack app through the authenticated MCP Gateway admin experience. During installation, the admin selects their Slack workspace and approves the requested permissions. MCP Gateway associates that Slack authorization with the correct Rippling company and its auto-provisioned Slack connector. After installation, the admin configures connector access. Each authorized user connects their own Slack identity before using Slack MCP tools. AI-generated output This app can provide Slack content that a connected user can access to AI-powered MCP clients. Those clients may generate responses, summaries, and other output. AI-generated output may be incomplete or inaccurate. Review important information before relying on it or taking action. AI-generated output must not be the sole basis for legal, medical, employment, or other consequential decisions. Slack actions remain subject to the connected user’s Slack permissions and the policies configured in MCP Gateway. Requirements • An active Rippling MCP Gateway subscription

• Rippling permission to install or manage MCP connectors

• Slack workspace permission to approve or install apps

• Individual Slack authorization for each user