Data retention policy
Slack data: Balto Notifications stores only your Slack workspace ID, the bot token issued at install, and the Slack user IDs of Balto users whose Slack email matches their Balto email. This data is kept for as long as the app is installed. We do not read or store Slack messages, channels, or files.
Balto data: Notification content stays in Balto and follows Balto's default retention periods, unless a different period is set in the customer's agreement:
- Call transcripts: up to 2 years
- Call audio: up to 180 days
- Screen recordings: up to 120 days
Data archiving and removal policy
When a workspace uninstalls Balto Notifications or revokes its token, Balto deletes the stored token, workspace ID, and Slack user mappings. Customers can also request deletion of their data at any time by contacting support@balto.ai.
Balto backs up its production database once a day. Backups are encrypted, kept for 30 days, and then permanently deleted. Deleted data is fully removed from backups within 30 days.
Data storage policy
Balto Notifications stores your Slack workspace ID, the bot token issued at installation, and the Slack user IDs of matched Balto users. Balto stores all of this in its production database on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the United States. Data is encrypted at rest with 256-bit encryption and in transit over TLS, including all communication between Balto and Slack's API. The bot token is used only to send direct messages to matched users and is never shared with third parties. Access to production data is restricted to authorized Balto personnel through role-based access controls. Balto backs up the database once a day; backups are encrypted and kept for 30 days.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the United States. Balto runs as a multi-tenant SaaS application. Data is stored in a managed AWS database, encrypted at rest and in transit, with daily encrypted backups.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no