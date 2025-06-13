Balto Notifications

Data Storage Policy: Balto for Slack stores only what it needs to send direct messages to managers: the bot token Slack issues at install (encrypted), your Slack workspace ID (so we know which Balto organization the install belongs to), and the Slack user IDs of people who have received the app's one-time welcome message (so we don't send it twice). We never read or store Slack messages, channels, files, or user profiles. To find the right person to message, we look up one manager's work email when we send and don't keep the result. Balto stores this data in its encrypted database on AWS in the United States. Our service logs record which manager a notification was for (by their work email) and whether it was delivered. Those logs are searchable for 7 days, then moved to Balto's long-term log archive. Data archival/removal policy: We keep the bot token only while your workspace is connected. When an admin clicks Disconnect in Balto, or anyone removes the app from your Slack workspace, we mark the connection inactive right away and stop sending messages. If the app is removed from Slack, Slack also revokes the token, so the stored copy can't be used. The inactive, encrypted record stays in our database as install history until you ask us to delete it. Messages the app already sent stay in your Slack workspace and follow your workspace's own retention settings. Removing the app doesn't delete them. Procedure for handling requests for data deletion: Email privacy@balto.ai or your Balto account team. We confirm the request comes from an admin of that organization, then permanently delete the stored token, workspace ID, and welcome-message list from our database and confirm by email. To stop the app right away, an admin can disconnect it in Balto (User Management > Manage Slack Notifications) or remove it from the workspace in Slack. Requests to delete other Balto data, like call data or user accounts, follow our Privacy Policy: