Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Kipper retains Customer Data for as long as the customer's account remains active. For free trial or evaluation access, Kipper may suspend access and delete trial data after a reasonable period once the trial ends, unless the account converts to a paid subscription — subject to legal, backup, security, and audit retention requirements. Query logs are retained for as long as necessary for security, audit, and operational purposes. Full detail: kipper.com/dpa (Section 11) and kipper.com/privacy-policy.

Data archiving and removal policy Upon account closure or disconnection of a finance system, Kipper deletes the associated Customer Data within a reasonable period, subject to applicable legal retention requirements. Upon termination or expiry of the customer agreement (including after a trial), Kipper deletes or returns Personal Data in accordance with the agreement, except where retention is legally required. The data Kipper stores is a working copy used to provide the Service — it is not the customer's authoritative books and records, which remain in the customer's connected finance system. See kipper.com/dpa, Section 11.

Data storage policy Customer Data is hosted in Kipper's AWS environment and logically separated using application-level access controls. Data is encrypted in transit, and at rest where practicable, within Kipper-controlled infrastructure. Kipper operates in read-only mode with respect to connected finance systems — it does not write to, modify, or delete data in those systems. See kipper.com/dpa, Annex C.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud-hosted — Amazon Web Services (AWS). AI/LLM inference runs through AWS-managed Amazon Bedrock (no on-premise hosting, no model training on customer data).

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://kipper.com/subprocessors/

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Multiple large language models served via AWS Bedrock, including models from Anthropic.

LLM retention settings Amazon Bedrock does not store customer input/output data, share it with model providers, or use it for training (DPA Sec. 7). Kipper separately logs submitted queries for security/audit purposes, per the retention policy above.

LLM data tenancy policy LLM inference runs through AWS-managed Amazon Bedrock in Kipper's own AWS account. Each model provider operates in a dedicated deployment account that it cannot access; model-invocation traffic stays within the AWS network (AWS Bedrock docs).