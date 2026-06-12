QuickBooks Connector by Kipper is an AI assistant that answers questions about your QuickBooks data right inside Slack. Connect it to QuickBooks Online, Desktop, or Enterprise, then ask in plain English, "Which invoices are overdue?", "What does Acme Corp owe us?", or "Show unpaid bills over $5,000", and Kipper looks up your invoices, bills, payments, and vendor records to reply in seconds. No switching tools, no waiting on someone else to pull a report.
HOW IT WORKS
• Ask in channels: @mention Kipper in any channel it has been invited to. Works on every Slack plan, including Free.
• Ask privately: on paid Slack plans, ask Kipper in Slack's AI assistant panel.
• Answers in the thread: replies arrive as regular Slack messages you can share or follow up on.
BUILT FOR FINANCE TEAMS
• Read-only: Kipper cannot create, edit, or approve anything in QuickBooks.
• Per-person access: admins choose what each person can see (everything, receivables only, or payables only) in the Kipper portal.
• No separate login in Slack: Kipper matches each person's Slack email to their Kipper account.
• Audit trail: every question and answer is recorded in the Kipper portal.
GETTING STARTED
1. Sign up at https://app.kipper.com
and connect QuickBooks.
2. Set what each person can see.
3. In the Kipper portal, open Interfaces, click Add Interface, and choose Slack. Approve the install in Slack.
4. Invite @Kipper to your channels and start asking.
A Kipper account is required. Slack is included in Kipper's Starter plan, which comes with a 14-day free trial. See https://kipper.com/pricing/
.
PLEASE NOTE
• AI disclaimer: Kipper uses AI to interpret your question and write the reply, so responses may be inaccurate. Confirm anything critical in your accounting software.
• Slack plans: Slack's AI assistant panel requires a paid Slack plan. @mentioning Kipper in a channel works on all Slack plans, including Free.