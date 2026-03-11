- Proactive recognition suggestions based on real collaboration signals, delivered when they matter.

- Ready-to-send recognition drafts that reference specific contributions, so appreciation feels personal.

- A conversational assistant you can ask about recent work, contributions, and who to recognize.

- Insight into collaboration patterns that helps managers and peers give fairer, more consistent recognition.

- Deep integration with Bonusly, so recognition, points, awards, and nominations flow through your existing program.

- A quiet-by-default design that prioritizes signal over noise and keeps you in control of every message. How Bizy uses your Slack data When a member connects Slack, Bizy reads public channel activity on that person's behalf to understand recent work and find recognition opportunities. Using Slack's Real-Time Search, Bizy looks across the public channels the connecting user already has access to, and reads message history, reactions, and user profiles to add context to recognition. Bizy reads public channels only. It does not read direct messages, group messages, or private channels. Bizy uses this information to answer questions you ask, to draft recognition that reflects what actually happened, and to power its proactive suggestions. Bizy searches Slack as the signed-in user, so it can only ever see what that user is already permitted to see in Slack. Bizy does not post, edit, or delete anything in your Slack workspace, and it does not require a bot presence in your channels. Slack access is read-only for the purpose of understanding work and generating recognition. Privacy, permissions, and control Every member connects Slack individually through Slack's standard OAuth flow, and each connection is scoped to that member's own access. Workspace admins approve Bizy through Slack's normal app-approval process and can review and revoke access at any time. Members can disconnect Slack from Bizy whenever they choose. Bizy is designed around your organization's existing Slack governance, so access always respects Slack's permission model. Getting started Bizy is part of Bonusly and works best for teams already using Bonusly for recognition. After a Bonusly admin enables Bizy, each member can connect Slack in a few clicks to unlock richer, more specific recognition. From there, Bizy starts surfacing opportunities and is ready to answer your questions and draft recognition on demand. Make recognition a habit instead of an afterthought. Bizy helps your team see the good work happening every day and celebrate it while it still matters. AI-generated content Bizy's conversational assistant, recognition drafts, and proactive suggestions are powered by large language models. AI-generated responses, drafts, and suggestions may sometimes be inaccurate, incomplete, or missing important context. Please review anything Bizy produces before sending or relying on it, and treat its answers as a helpful starting point rather than a definitive record of what happened.