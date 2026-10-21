Superagent

Data retention policy
Active Subscription: The company retains and processes your data (Customer Data, Input Data, and Generated Output) to maintain the platform, provide services, and satisfy legal or regulatory requirements.
Post-Termination Window (15 Days): If the subscription is terminated, you have a 15-day period to request a copy of your Customer Data in a standard format.
Deletion Trigger: After this 15-day period following termination, Base44 may delete all Customer Data without retaining any copies.
Exceptions for Backups and Policy: The company may continue to retain copies of Customer Data, Input Data, and Generated Output if they are:
Automatically created for backup purposes.
Required to be maintained by the Company pursuant to its internal data retention policies.
Data archiving and removal policy
You can delete your app (Settings > App Settings > Danger Zone > Delete App) — this is permanent and irreversible.
You can request account deletion — permanently removes your account.
You can request a data export by emailing compliance@base44.com.
Data storage policy
Location: All Base44 servers are located in the United States. There is no option to store data in other regions at this time.
Vendor agreements: All vendors receiving personal information are bound by strict data processing agreements, using approved transfer mechanisms like adequacy, Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs), or the Data Privacy Framework (DPF).
Compliance: Base44 is SOC 2 Type II compliant and ISO 27001 certified, with industry-standard encryption protecting your data.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Location: All servers are in the United States.
Security: Data is protected with industry-standard encryption.
Compliance: Base44 is SOC 2 Type II compliant and ISO 27001 certified.
Vendors: All vendors receiving personal information are bound by data processing agreements using approved transfer mechanisms (adequacy, SCCs, or DPF)
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Google Gemini, Anthropic Claude, and OpenAI GPT-family models.
LLM retention settings
Base44 retains Customer Data, Input Data and Generated Output while a subscription is active. After termination there is a 15-day window to request a copy, then Base44 may delete it. Copies may persist in backups and internal retention policies.
LLM data tenancy policy
All customer data is stored in a production database and logically segregated using a unique tenant_id. Every table and data record is tagged with this ID to ensure isolation before it is used in any AI workflow.
LLM data residency policy
Vendors receiving personal data are bound by data processing agreements governing US data transfers, using mechanisms like Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) or the Data Privacy Framework (DPF).
Base44 is SOC 2 Type II compliant and ISO 27001 certified