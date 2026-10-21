Superagent

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Active Subscription: The company retains and processes your data (Customer Data, Input Data, and Generated Output) to maintain the platform, provide services, and satisfy legal or regulatory requirements. Post-Termination Window (15 Days): If the subscription is terminated, you have a 15-day period to request a copy of your Customer Data in a standard format. Deletion Trigger: After this 15-day period following termination, Base44 may delete all Customer Data without retaining any copies. Exceptions for Backups and Policy: The company may continue to retain copies of Customer Data, Input Data, and Generated Output if they are: Automatically created for backup purposes. Required to be maintained by the Company pursuant to its internal data retention policies.

Data archiving and removal policy You can delete your app (Settings > App Settings > Danger Zone > Delete App) — this is permanent and irreversible. You can request account deletion — permanently removes your account. You can request a data export by emailing compliance@base44.com.

Data storage policy Location: All Base44 servers are located in the United States. There is no option to store data in other regions at this time. Vendor agreements: All vendors receiving personal information are bound by strict data processing agreements, using approved transfer mechanisms like adequacy, Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs), or the Data Privacy Framework (DPF). Compliance: Base44 is SOC 2 Type II compliant and ISO 27001 certified, with industry-standard encryption protecting your data.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Location: All servers are in the United States. Security: Data is protected with industry-standard encryption. Compliance: Base44 is SOC 2 Type II compliant and ISO 27001 certified. Vendors: All vendors receiving personal information are bound by data processing agreements using approved transfer mechanisms (adequacy, SCCs, or DPF)

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Google Gemini, Anthropic Claude, and OpenAI GPT-family models.

LLM retention settings Base44 retains Customer Data, Input Data and Generated Output while a subscription is active. After termination there is a 15-day window to request a copy, then Base44 may delete it. Copies may persist in backups and internal retention policies.

LLM data tenancy policy All customer data is stored in a production database and logically segregated using a unique tenant_id. Every table and data record is tagged with this ID to ensure isolation before it is used in any AI workflow.