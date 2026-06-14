AWS DevOps Agent - AP (Mumbai)

AWS DevOps Agent App for Slack
AWS DevOps Agent is an AI-powered service that helps engineering and operations teams investigate incidents, identify root causes, and develop mitigation and prevention recommendations. The AWS DevOps Agent App for Slack connects an AWS DevOps Agent Agent Space to selected Slack channels, allowing responders to receive operational updates and interact with the agent where they already collaborate.Receive investigation updates in Slack
After a Slack channel is associated with an Agent Space, AWS DevOps Agent can post operational information to that channel, including:
• Incident and investigation notifications
• Investigation progress and key findings
• Root cause summaries
• Recommended mitigation and prevention actions
• Links to additional investigation details in AWS DevOps Agent
Customers control which Agent Spaces and Slack channels are connected. AWS DevOps Agent posts only to channels configured through an association in the AWS DevOps Agent console. For private channels, the app must also be added to the channel.Interact with AWS DevOps Agent from Slack
When bidirectional communication is enabled for an associated private channel, authorized channel members can mention AWS DevOps Agent to interact with the connected Agent Space directly from Slack.
Team members can use natural-language messages to:
• Ask operational questions
• Start or continue investigations
• Request investigation findings and supporting evidence
• Provide additional incident context
• Guide the next steps of an investigation
• Receive responses in the Slack conversation
Bidirectional communication is not enabled automatically. It must be explicitly configured for the channel in the AWS DevOps Agent console. Bidirectional communication is supported only in configured private channels, and the AWS DevOps Agent app must be added to the channel.Installation and configuration
Installation begins in the AWS Management Console because the Slack workspace must be securely associated with an AWS account, AWS Region, and AWS DevOps Agent configuration. A public installation button cannot complete this account-specific configuration.
To connect a Slack workspace:
1. Sign in to the AWS Management Console and open AWS DevOps Agent.
2. Open Capability Providers.
3. Find Slack under Communication and choose Register.
4. Authorize and hit Next.
5. Sign in to the Slack workspace and approve the requested permissions.
6. Return to AWS DevOps Agent and open the Agent Space that you want to connect.
7. Add a Slack connection and enter the destination Slack channel ID.
8. If the destination is a private channel, add the AWS DevOps Agent app from the channel's Integrations settings.
9. Optionally enable bidirectional communication for the private channel and complete its required AWS configuration.
Installing and configuring the app requires:
• An AWS account with access to AWS DevOps Agent
• A configured AWS DevOps Agent Agent Space
• Permission to configure AWS DevOps Agent resources
• Permission to install and authorize applications in the selected Slack workspace
• The IDs of the Slack channels that will be connected
The AWS DevOps Agent console selects the appropriate regional Slack application for the AWS Region where the Agent Space is configured.
For complete installation, configuration, and testing instructions, see the AWS DevOps Agent Slack integration documentation
.AI-generated content
AWS DevOps Agent uses large language models to generate investigation findings, root-cause analyses, mitigation recommendations, and conversational responses. These outputs might be inaccurate or incomplete. Verify AI-generated information before acting on it.
AWS handles information in accordance with the AWS Privacy Notice
.