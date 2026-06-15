Factory Connector

Data retention policy
Factory retains personal information only as long as needed to provide the service, fulfill the purposes for which it was collected, resolve disputes, and meet legal obligations. Standard account information is retained for the active life of the account. Enterprise administrators configure session retention and storage under their agreement. Under the Data Processing Agreement, customer personal data is processed for the agreement term and returned or deleted within 60 days after completion, termination, or expiration, subject to standard retention in encrypted backup archives and legally required or authorized retention. Information no longer needed is deleted, anonymized, or aggregated. Slack content included in prompts, tool results, or session history follows the applicable account and session retention settings.
Data archiving and removal policy
Users can disconnect Slack in Factory Settings > Connectors to remove their connection for the active organization and stop future access through it. Disconnecting is not a request to erase existing session history or the source messages in Slack. When retained personal information is no longer needed, Factory deletes, anonymizes, or aggregates it. Under the Data Processing Agreement, Factory returns or deletes customer personal data within 60 days after completion, termination, or expiration, subject to standard retention in encrypted backup archives and applicable legal exceptions. If return or destruction is impracticable or prohibited by law, Factory blocks further processing except necessary hosting or legally required processing and continues protecting the retained data.
Data storage policy
Factory processes data primarily in the United States using its infrastructure and authorized service providers. Stored data may include account details, integration identifiers and credentials, and user content such as prompts, retrieved Slack context, session history, and generated outputs, as needed to provide the service. Slack connections are scoped to the authorizing Factory user and active organization, not shared organization credentials. Enterprise workspace data is processed on customer instructions under the applicable agreement and DPA; administrators determine retention and storage settings. Model requests are sent to the configured model provider or gateway. Customer-hosted components remain subject to the customer deployment and routing configuration. International transfers use applicable safeguards, including Standard Contractual Clauses. Factory maintains technical, administrative, and physical safeguards against unauthorized access, loss, alteration, and disclosure.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
User/org-selected models: OpenAI GPT, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, xAI Grok, and supported open models; BYOK/custom endpoints are also supported. The enabled model catalog varies by organization and is published at https://docs.factory.com/models.
LLM retention settings
Retention depends on the selected endpoint. Enterprise zero-data-retention endpoints are available. Anthropic Mythos-class models require admin opt-in and retain data for 30 days for trust and safety. BYOK/custom endpoints follow their provider policy.
LLM data tenancy policy
Each Slack connection is isolated to one Factory user and organization. LLM processing uses the configured provider or gateway. Customer-hosted models remain under customer control; enterprise processing follows the customer DPA and model settings.
LLM data residency policy
Factory primarily processes data in the United States. LLM processing location depends on the selected provider, endpoint, and routing configuration. Enterprise residency commitments follow the customer agreement; there is no universal model region.