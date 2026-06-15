Factory Connector connects your Slack account to Droid, Factory’s AI agent for software development and other work. From Factory’s CLI, desktop app, or web app, ask Droid to find relevant messages and threads, summarize conversations, look up channels and teammates, and reference shared files while working on a task. You can also ask Droid to act in Slack, such as posting an update or thread reply, managing a channel, adding a reaction, or updating your status. Actions run on behalf of the person who connected Slack, within that person’s Slack permissions, and follow Factory’s autonomy and approval settings. This connector is used from Factory; it is not a Slack bot that automatically responds to channel mentions or direct messages. To connect, sign in to Factory, select the organization where you want to use Slack, open Settings > Connectors, find Slack, select Connect, and complete Slack’s authorization flow. Return to Factory and ask Droid, for example, “Summarize the recent discussion in #engineering” or “Find the Slack thread about this issue.” A Factory service subscription is required. Disconnect at any time in Settings > Connectors to stop future connector access for that organization. Each connection belongs to the authorizing Factory user and organization; it is not shared with other users. The connector cannot give you access to content or actions that your Slack account cannot access. Review retrieved content before sharing it with others. AI accuracy notice: Droid uses large language models and may generate inaccurate or incomplete responses, summaries, or other outputs. Verify important information against the original Slack messages and review proposed actions before relying on them.