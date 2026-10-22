Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Oasis only stores Slack messages and threads that agents need to answer a request, and keeps them for a short period before they are deleted. OAuth tokens are kept only while the app is installed. Slack data is never sold or used to train AI models.

Data archiving and removal policy When the app is uninstalled or tokens are revoked, Oasis deletes the workspace's OAuth tokens immediately and removes stored Slack message and thread data. Customers can request deletion of all their data at any time through privacy@joinoasis.com.

Data storage policy All data is encrypted in transit with TLS and encrypted at rest. Data is stored in AWS us-east-1. Secrets and tokens are managed in Doppler and never hard-coded.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details The Oasis backend and databases run on AWS in us-east-1. The web frontend is served from Vercel, which does not store customer data.

Data hosting company Amazon Web Services (AWS)

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.joinoasis.com

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Anthropic Claude and OpenAI GPT models

LLM retention settings Anthropic and OpenAI are used under commercial agreements that do not allow customer data to be used for model training. Slack data is never used to train any model.

LLM data tenancy policy We use Anthropic and OpenAI under commercial agreements through their APIs. Each request only includes data the requesting user can access in their own workspace, and customer data is never shared across workspaces.