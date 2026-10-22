Data retention policy
Oasis only stores Slack messages and threads that agents need to answer a request, and keeps them for a short period before they are deleted. OAuth tokens are kept only while the app is installed. Slack data is never sold or used to train AI models.
Data archiving and removal policy
When the app is uninstalled or tokens are revoked, Oasis deletes the workspace's OAuth tokens immediately and removes stored Slack message and thread data. Customers can request deletion of all their data at any time through privacy@joinoasis.com.
Data storage policy
All data is encrypted in transit with TLS and encrypted at rest. Data is stored in AWS us-east-1. Secrets and tokens are managed in Doppler and never hard-coded.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
The Oasis backend and databases run on AWS in us-east-1. The web frontend is served from Vercel, which does not store customer data.
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Claude and OpenAI GPT models
LLM retention settings
Anthropic and OpenAI are used under commercial agreements that do not allow customer data to be used for model training. Slack data is never used to train any model.
LLM data tenancy policy
We use Anthropic and OpenAI under commercial agreements through their APIs. Each request only includes data the requesting user can access in their own workspace, and customer data is never shared across workspaces.
LLM data residency policy
LLM requests are processed by Anthropic and OpenAI under their commercial API terms. Oasis stores customer data in AWS us-east-1.