Data deletion request procedure

Data deletion requests may be submitted to support@hone.com. We verify the requester’s identity and authority, document the request, and determine whether it covers an individual user or an entire customer organization. For organization deletion, we stop the organization’s engines, revoke access, and inventory its data before deletion. We then delete organization-scoped records from PostgreSQL, ClickHouse, Amazon S3, and Redis, including S3 object versions and delete markers. Connected third-party accounts are removed separately where required. After deletion, we inventory every store again and generate an auditable deletion record containing timestamps, deletion counts, and a verified-clean result. The process is idempotent and can be safely rerun if interrupted. Deleted data may remain temporarily in backups until they rotate: up to 7 days for RDS and ClickHouse backups and 1 day for Redis snapshots. Personal identity records are deleted separately after confirming that the person has no remaining organization memberships and removing the corresponding identity-provider account.