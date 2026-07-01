Gather brings Emma, an AI-native marketing teammate, into your Slack workspace. Working with Emma feels like hiring a great marketer, not buying another tool.
Just tell Emma what you want to learn in plain language. She scopes the study with a few quick questions, drafts a research plan and interview guide for your review, then fields an AI-moderated voice-of-customer study with real target buyers — producing both the numbers and the quotes. When results are in, she turns them into the assets your team actually needs: reports, decks, blog posts, and thought-leadership pieces.
Between studies, Emma keeps working. She surfaces what you just learned, tracks competitive moves, flags the questions your last study left open, and lets you chat directly with simulated buyer personas built from real interview responses — so you can pressure-test an idea before you spend a dollar fielding it.
What you can do with Emma in Slack:
• Run a study: Describe your goal; Emma scopes it, builds the interview, and launches to your audience.
• Review before you launch: Emma shares a research plan and conversation guide for your sign-off first.
• Talk to your buyers: Chat with simulated personas grounded in real study responses.
• Get proactive intelligence: Weekly learnings, competitive watch, and research ideas, unprompted.
• Turn results into content: Reports, decks, blogs, and social-ready stories from any completed study.
No dashboards to learn, no commands to memorize. Just talk to Emma like a teammate.
Key Features:
• AI-moderated voice-of-customer research, run from Slack
• Research plan + interview guide review gate before launch
• Simulated buyer personas grounded in real responses
• Proactive weekly insights, competitive watch, and research ideas
• One-click content generation (reports, decks, blogs) from results
Pricing: Adding Emma to Slack is free. Simulations and studies with real people use Gather credits at $10 per credit: 1 credit per simulation, 5 credits per consumer interview and 10 credits per B2B professional interview. Full pricing: https://share.gatherhq.com/pricing
Emma is powered by AI and may generate inaccurate or incomplete responses. Review her output before relying on it. Having said that, our team of researchers reviews all interviews before they're pushed out for fielding.