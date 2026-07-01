Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We retain workspace install data, provisioned channel IDs, the requesting user's email, and per-conversation state only for as long as the app is installed and needed to provide the service. Research data is retained per the customer's Gather account terms.

Data archiving and removal policy On app uninstall, the workspace's install record and associated state are removed. Users may request deletion at any time via success@gatherhq.com.

Data storage policy Application data is stored in an encrypted, managed PostgreSQL database (US region). Data is encrypted at rest by the provider and in transit via TLS.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://share.gatherhq.com/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Anthropic

LLM retention settings Gather does not retain prompt/response content with the model provider beyond what's required to return a response. Under Gather's commercial API agreement with Anthropic, inputs and outputs are not used for model training. Any conversation state Gather s

LLM data tenancy policy Prompts and content sent to the LLM are processed per-request on a stateless basis and are not used to train the provider's models. Gather uses Anthropic's API under commercial terms; customer data is logically isolated per workspace/brand within Gather'