Adobe unlocks more ways to create and get work done from the conversation. Adobe for Slack brings creativity and productivity capabilities across Creative Cloud and Acrobat directly into Slackbot. Describe what you want to make or change, and Adobe can help turn ideas, images, videos, and documents into polished outputs — from editing photos and creating PDFs to designing social assets, resizing videos, searching Creative Cloud assets, and generating data-driven documents.Key capabilities:• Resize and Create Social Variations: Adapt content across platforms — resize video and images for YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, or any channel — so one piece of content is ready to post everywhere.
• Design from Template: Start from an Express template to create assets such as promotional flyers and social posts. Update the text, colors, and stock imagery, then export as a polished PDF or animate for social media.
• Edit Quick Cut: Turn a longer video into a punchy highlight reel by automatically selecting the best moments.
• Create Mockups: Turn a product photo into a realistic packaging mockup in seconds.
• Retouch and edit photos: Adjust color, lighting, and tone; remove backgrounds or distractions; apply Lightroom presets; crop, resize, and expand images.
• Search Creative Cloud assets: Find and pull assets by subject, style, or mood, without browsing folders.
• Documents and data-driven PDFs: Create, edit, and convert PDFs, or turn raw data into formatted badges, cards, and catalogs.** Uses AI features, may generate outputs that are inaccurate or misleading. Please double-check responses.