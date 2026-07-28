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When you register for an account and create an Adobe ID, we process and keep most personal information we process on your behalf for as long as you are an active user of our Services and Software. We delete certain personal information we collect about you when we no longer have a business reason to retain it. Additionally, there is some personal information we need to retain even after you close your account to comply with business and legal requirements, such as personal information related to our contract and business transactions with you, which we retain for ten years after your last interaction with us. Where we process personal information for marketing purposes or with your consent, we process the information until you ask us to stop and for a short period after this (to allow us to implement your requests). We also keep a permanent record of the fact that you have asked us not to send you direct marketing or to process your information so that we can respect your request in the future.