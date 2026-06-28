Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy MusicAtlas retains customer data only as long as necessary to provide the service, support customer accounts, maintain security, and comply with applicable legal obligations.

Data archiving and removal policy Customer data is deleted or anonymized upon account closure or customer request, subject to reasonable backup retention and applicable legal requirements.

Data storage policy Customer data is securely stored using industry-standard security practices. Access is restricted to authorized personnel and data is used solely to provide and improve the MusicAtlas service.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud-hosted on dedicated infrastructure using industry-standard security practices.

Data hosting company Hetzner and Vultr

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://musicatlas.com/sub-processors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI GPT models

LLM retention settings MusicAtlas retains only the information necessary to provide the requested service and operate the platform. LLM requests are processed through the OpenAI API in accordance with OpenAI’s applicable retention policies.

LLM data tenancy policy Customer prompts are sent to OpenAI to interpret user intent and route requests to the appropriate MusicAtlas capabilities. MusicAtlas does not use customer prompts or responses to train its own models.