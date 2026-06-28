Data retention policy
MusicAtlas retains customer data only as long as necessary to provide the service, support customer accounts, maintain security, and comply with applicable legal obligations.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customer data is deleted or anonymized upon account closure or customer request, subject to reasonable backup retention and applicable legal requirements.
Data storage policy
Customer data is securely stored using industry-standard security practices. Access is restricted to authorized personnel and data is used solely to provide and improve the MusicAtlas service.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted on dedicated infrastructure using industry-standard security practices.
Data hosting company
Hetzner and Vultr
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI GPT models
LLM retention settings
MusicAtlas retains only the information necessary to provide the requested service and operate the platform. LLM requests are processed through the OpenAI API in accordance with OpenAI’s applicable retention policies.
LLM data tenancy policy
Customer prompts are sent to OpenAI to interpret user intent and route requests to the appropriate MusicAtlas capabilities. MusicAtlas does not use customer prompts or responses to train its own models.
LLM data residency policy
Customer prompts are processed by OpenAI in accordance with OpenAI’s applicable data handling and infrastructure policies.