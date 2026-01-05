Data retention policy
Monte Carlo retains data that has been submitted to our Service by our customers pursuant to a Services Agreement with such customer for a period of 90 days, which is the length of time Monte Carlo has determined is necessary for Monte Carlo to retain such data in order to provide the data observability service to its customers. Customers may request to have some or all of their data deleted by contacting customer-support@montecarlodata.com.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customers may request to have some or all of their data be deleted by contacting customer-support@montecarlodata.com.
Data storage policy
Processing is conducted on secure servers hosted on Amazon Web Services. All storage systems are encrypted, and all servers are tightly access controlled and audited. Data is encrypted in-transit at all times.
Data center location(s)
United States, Germany
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Claude over Bedrock
LLM retention settings
Amazon Bedrock retains nothing — inputs are processed in memory and discarded after inference (seconds) and never used for training. Conversation context is kept by Monte Carlo up to 30 days, then purged. Customers can disable sampling or opt out.
LLM data tenancy policy
Anthropic Claude via Amazon Bedrock, within Monte Carlo's AWS environment. Data is isolated per customer, never shared across tenants, and never used to train or fine-tune models. Bedrock processes requests statelessly and stores nothing.
LLM data residency policy
Inference runs on Amazon Bedrock in the same AWS region as the customer's Monte Carlo instance; data is processed in-region, not routed elsewhere. Bedrock persists nothing; conversation context stays in Monte Carlo's infrastructure in-region.