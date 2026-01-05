Bayes is Monte Carlo’s AI teammate for agent trust. Once connected, Bayes learns your agent and data stack: the agents you run in production and the warehouses, lakes, pipelines, and BI that power them. It detects issues across agents and their context, traces each one to its root cause, assesses the impact, fixes it, and confirms the fix, so your team gets resolutions, not more alerts. Every fix makes your agents better instead of letting them drift. Bayes surfaces issues and fixes for your team in Slack, so the right people know right away and can ask follow-up questions in chat. Requires authenticating and connecting your Monte Carlo account. A paid Slack plan is required to access the AI agent in Slack's app container; @mentions, direct messages, and notifications work on any Slack plan. Bayes is powered by large language models and may occasionally produce inaccurate or incomplete responses; verify important results in Monte Carlo.