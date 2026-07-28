Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Customers can set retention policies and delete data at any time. Within 30 days after termination, Harvey securely deletes remaining Customer Data or Content unless the customer instructs otherwise. Customer Personal Data governed by Harvey’s Data Processing Addendum is returned or deleted within 30 days of service termination or a reasonable request, unless applicable law requires retention. Audit logs are retained for at least one year and up to ten years.

Data archiving and removal policy Customers can set retention policies and delete data at any time. Within 30 days after termination, Harvey securely deletes remaining Customer Data or Content unless the customer instructs otherwise. Customer Personal Data governed by Harvey’s Data Processing Addendum is returned or deleted within 30 days of termination or a reasonable request, unless applicable law requires retention.

Data storage policy Harvey stores and processes Customer Data and Content in the geographic region specified in the customer’s order form or otherwise agreed in writing. Data is logically separated by customer and encrypted using AES-256 or better at rest and TLS 1.2 or better in transit.

Data hosting company Microsoft Azure

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.harvey.ai/legal/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI GPT-5, o3, GPT-4.1 and GPT-4o; Anthropic Claude Sonnet and Opus 4; and Google Gemini 2.5 Pro. Harvey selects models based on each request.

LLM retention settings For Harvey’s core service, model providers use Zero Data Retention and may not retain data for human review. Optional admin-enabled Extended AI Features may have different retention terms disclosed in Harvey’s Service Terms.

LLM data tenancy policy Customer workspaces are logically separated. Harvey and its model providers do not use Customer Data or Content to train shared models, and providers are contractually barred from using it to train or improve their services.