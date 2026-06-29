Fountain Cue

Data retention policy
Fountain retains a user's Slack OAuth token, encrypted at the application level (AES-256-GCM), only while that user's Slack connection is active. Slack content a user explicitly asks Cue to read or search may be retained as part of that user's own Cue conversation history, which is retained in accordance with Fountain's Terms of Service and customer agreements. See https://trust.fountain.com for Fountain's data retention practices.
Data archiving and removal policy
When a user disconnects Slack from Cue's Skills & Connectors page, Fountain revokes the token with Slack (auth.revoke) and permanently deletes the stored token record. Customers and end users can request removal of personal data via Fountain's privacy portal (https://privacy.fountain.com) in accordance with Fountain's privacy policy and data processing agreements.
Data storage policy
Customer data is stored on Amazon Web Services in the United States, encrypted in transit (TLS 1.2+) and at rest. Slack OAuth tokens are additionally encrypted at the application level with AES-256-GCM before storage. Fountain is SOC 2 compliant; see https://trust.fountain.com.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), primarily in the United States (us-east-1).
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Claude models, accessed via the Anthropic API
LLM retention settings
Anthropic does not train on API inputs or outputs, and retains them only per its commercial terms. Cue conversation history is retained per Fountain's customer agreements; Slack tokens are deleted on disconnect.
LLM data tenancy policy
Slack data reaches the model only within the requesting user's own Cue conversation, under Fountain's DPA with Anthropic; Anthropic does not train on it. Customer data is isolated per tenant.
LLM data residency policy
LLM inference runs through the Anthropic API, hosted in the United States. Conversation data at rest resides in Fountain's AWS environment in the United States; the LLM is not used as a data store.