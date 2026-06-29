Fountain Cue

Cue is Fountain's AI assistant for hiring and frontline workforce operations. Connecting Slack lets Cue work alongside your team right where you communicate: search channels and conversations, read and summarize threads, draft and send messages, share files, create and update canvases, and look up teammates - all from a Cue conversation, and only with the permissions you grant. Each person connects their own Slack account from Cue's Skills & Connectors page and can disconnect at any time. Cue acts on your workspace only when you ask it to, and every action uses your individual Slack permissions - Cue can never see or do more than you can. Cue is powered by AI and can make mistakes. Review important summaries, messages, and actions before relying on them or sending them on your behalf. A Fountain subscription is required to use Cue.