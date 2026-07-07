Data retention policy
Flow retains product records for the applicable product lifecycle and applies bounded retention to operational, queue, billing receipt, and AI/search diagnostic data. Following termination, or upon request, Flow may, in its sole discretion, permanently delete Customer Data.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data export and deletion are managed through formal, auditable processes requiring authorized personnel. Self-service deletion is not available. Customers may request deletion in writing; deletion requests are processed in accordance with contract terms and applicable law, including any legal holds or retention obligations.
Data storage policy
Flow maintains customer data through a multi-tier architecture. Transactional and application state data are stored in encrypted PostgreSQL databases. Binary content and object artifacts are stored in Flow-controlled, private Amazon S3 storage buckets. All production data storage is access-controlled and monitored. Both storage tiers are subject to Flow's standard security protocols, encryption standards, and backup procedures.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Flow is a cloud-only SaaS platform hosted primarily on AWS managed infrastructure.
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Amazon Bedrock-hosted models, configured per environment through Flow model routes.
LLM retention settings
Flow keeps AI/search diagnostics for 14 days; Bedrock prompt/output retention is controlled by the AWS Bedrock account/project retention setting.
LLM data tenancy policy
Flow uses separate provider keys, projects, deployments, or accounting labels across environments where supported. Amazon Bedrock does not share prompts or outputs with model providers or use them to train models.
LLM data residency policy
Flow-owned infrastructure defaults to AWS`us-west-2`; Bedrock residency depends on the configured Bedrock Region and inference profile.