Connect Slack to Flow by ServiceNow to make Flow your employees front door to IT- right where they already work. Flow replies inline in shared channels like "#it-help" so the whole team benefits from resolved issues, not just the person who asked, and every conversation becomes a tracked ticket with state preserved across the channel. Employees get instant self-service answers, automated resolution, and a clean handoff to a live agent when needed - all without leaving Slack. With Flow in Slack, the conversation is the ticket and the portal disappears.