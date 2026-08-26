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Bring Snowflake intelligence into every Slack conversation.
:mag: CoWork — Query your Snowflake data instantly through pre-built Cortex Agents. Ask questions in plain language, get answers with tables and charts, and collaborate with your team in channels and threads.
:brain: CoCo (Cortex Code) — Go deeper with AI-powered analysis. CoCo reasons over your data, runs multi-step investigations, and delivers rich insights — from SQL exploration to generated reports and visualizations.
Install once, authenticate with Snowflake, and start asking — no context switching required.
:warning: AI-generated content: CoWork and CoCo are powered by large language models (LLMs). AI-generated responses — including text, SQL, tables, charts, and reports — may be inaccurate, incomplete, or biased. Review and verify outputs before relying on them, and apply human oversight to any decisions based on them. Learn more in Snowflake's AI Trust and Safety FAQ: https://www.snowflake.com/en/legal/snowflake-ai-trust-and-safety/
You can use the Snowflake app for Slack through direct messages on your Slack workspace. Snowflake answers each question using the credentials of the Slack user who mentions @Snowflake, so each user sees only the data they are already permitted to access in Snowflake.
By allowing Slack to disclose your granted permissions, you acknowledge Snowflake’s Privacy Policy: https://www.snowflake.com/en/legal/privacy/privacy-policy/
. Use of Snowflake is governed by your agreement with Snowflake for the Service. If no separate agreement exists, use is governed by Snowflake’s Terms of Service https://www.snowflake.com/en/legal/terms-of-service/
. By adding, installing or using the Snowflake app in Slack, you acknowledge and accept the Privacy Policy, and any applicable Terms.