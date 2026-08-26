For the most up to date policy information, always refer to:

We retain personal information we collect from you where we have an ongoing legitimate business need to do so (for example, to comply with applicable legal, tax or accounting requirements, to enforce our agreements or comply with our legal obligations). When establishing a retention period for specific categories of personal information, we consider who we collected the data from, our need for the personal information, why we collected the personal information, and the sensitivity of the personal information. When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either permanently delete or anonymize it or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible. When processing Customer Data on behalf of our customers, we will retain Customer Data as described in our agreement with that customer.