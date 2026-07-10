Data retention policy
HyNote retains Customer Data for as long as the customer account remains active and as needed to provide the Services (including notes, summaries, and Slack integration tokens). When we no longer have an ongoing legitimate business need to process personal information, we delete or anonymize it. If immediate deletion is not possible (for example, data in backups), we securely store and isolate it from further processing until deletion is possible. Details: https://hynote.ai/policy
Data archiving and removal policy
Customers may disconnect the Slack integration at any time, which removes stored Slack authorization tokens from HyNote. Customers may also delete notes in the product or request deletion of personal information by contacting contact@hynote.ai. Upon a verified deletion request, HyNote deletes Customer Data subject to limited legal exceptions (such as legal obligations or security requirements), as described in our Privacy Policy: https://hynote.ai/policy
Data storage policy
HyNote stores Customer Data (account information, notes, and integration credentials such as Slack bot tokens) on secure cloud infrastructure with access controls and encryption in transit. Slack workspace content is not continuously synced; HyNote only posts note summaries and related content that the user explicitly chooses to send to Slack. User content processed for AI features is handled as described in our Privacy Policy and is not used to train public AI models. See: https://hynote.ai/policy
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM retention settings
HyNote does not retain user content with the LLM provider beyond what is required to complete the requested AI operation. Application data (notes, summaries, and account records) is retained in HyNote systems while the account remains active and as needed
LLM data tenancy policy
HyNote’s LLM processing is performed on a multi-tenant basis through third-party AI providers (including Gemini). Customer content is transmitted securely only when the user actively requests AI features such as transcription or summarization, and only th
LLM data residency policy
HyNote processes AI requests by transmitting the minimum necessary user content to third-party AI providers such as Gemini. Data residency for model inference follows the provider’s infrastructure and regional availability. HyNote stores customer notes an