HyNote turns meetings, recordings, and notes into clear summaries and action items. The HyNote Slack app helps your team share those results where work already happens—in Slack channels. What it does Connect your HyNote account to a Slack workspace, then send a note’s summary to a channel you choose. Each message can include: • Meeting or note title

• AI-generated summary

• Action items / next steps

• A link back to the full note in HyNote How it works 1. Install HyNote and authorize it for your workspace.

2. In HyNote, open a note and choose “Share to Slack.”

3. Pick a public channel or a private channel the HyNote bot has been added to.

4. Send—your teammates see the summary in Slack without leaving the conversation. Who it’s for Teams that capture meetings in HyNote and need a fast way to broadcast decisions and follow-ups to Slack channels (product, sales, engineering, ops, and more). AI-generated content HyNote uses AI to generate summaries and action items from your content in HyNote. These outputs may be inaccurate or incomplete. Please review them before relying on them or sharing them in Slack. Slack plan requirements This integration does not provide an AI agent or assistant conversation experience within Slack. A paid Slack subscription is not required to share HyNote summaries and action items to your selected channels. Privacy & data HyNote only posts content you choose to send. We request the minimum Slack permissions needed to list channels and post messages as the HyNote bot. HyNote is not created by, affiliated with, or endorsed by Slack Technologies, LLC.