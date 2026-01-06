:dna: Benchling AI for Slack Benchling is a platform that brings together scientific data, automation, and AI, so R&D teams can move faster and focus on what matters most: their science. This Benchling AI for Slack app connects your Benchling tenant to your Slack workspace, so your team can ask questions, get help, and discuss topics that relate to R&D work without leaving the Slack channel. How it works:

• Mention @Benchling AI in any channel or thread with your question or task.

• First time using it? You'll be prompted to link your Benchling account once — after that, you're all set.

• Benchling AI works in the background to generate a response, and you'll see it's in progress.

• The response posts right back in the source channel or thread. What you can do:

• Ask about your data — @Benchling AI what thermocycler settings did I use for my experiment yesterday?

• Discuss and collaborate — @Benchling AI have we tested the assay conditions that Jeffy P. proposed above?

• Start drafts — @Benchling AI create an entry draft to test the conditions Jeffy P. requested above.

• Share updates — @Benchling AI write up a status update for my manager on the work I finished today.

• Get help using Benchling — @Benchling AI how can I share a worklist? Installation:

1. A Benchling tenant admin enables the Slack App connection from the AI Settings tab in the Tenant Admin Console, under Chat Extensions.

2. Click the Install to Slack button.

3. Your Slack workspace admin can review and install the app. The first time you mention @Benchling AI , you'll be prompted to link your Benchling account — after that, you're all set. Benchling AI can make mistakes. Always check results.