Data retention policy
Customer Data is retained for as long as the customer relationship is active. Data is not periodically purged, and per the Data Processing Addendum (part of the Main Services Agreement), Benchling deletes all Customer Data following completion of the Benchling Services and upon the customer's written request.
Data archiving and removal policy
Benchling supports archiving of all object types; archived items are distinguished from active data in both the UI and data warehouse, and exports of archived items follow the same process as unarchived items. On removal, Benchling's cloud hosting provider (AWS) is responsible for sanitizing storage media prior to reuse or decommissioning, following NIST 800-88 guidelines.
Data storage policy
Customer data is stored on AWS infrastructure: raw files in Amazon S3 and structured data in PostgreSQL/Amazon Aurora databases. Data is encrypted at rest using AES 256 bit encryption and in transit using TLS 1.2 or higher.
Data center location(s)
United States, Republic of Korea, Germany, Japan
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted, exclusively on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Benchling AI uses third party foundation models accessed through Amazon Bedrock (including Anthropic Claude, Meta Llama, Amazon Nova), OpenAI, and Google Vertex AI (Gemini, Claude).
LLM retention settings
Third party model providers store data only temporarily or in memory during inference and securely purge it afterward; they do not retain it long term. Customers can opt into Benchling observability tool that stores inputs and outputs for up to 30 days.
LLM data tenancy policy
Benchling AI inherits existing multi tenant isolation. Inputs and outputs are stored as customer data under standard tenant isolation, scoped to the user's permissions. Third party providers cannot train on this data and have no persistent access to it.
LLM data residency policy
Customers may select the AWS region for their tenant, but input/output data processed by third party model providers may be processed outside that region.