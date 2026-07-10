Everything your delivery team needs, all in one place. Contour is the all-in-one forward deployed engineering platform and a system of record. It brings together project management and execution, finance and people, and customer experience all into one place. --Capture every interaction--

Contour's meeting bot joins your discovery calls and captures your customers' goals and processes. Emails, transcripts, messages, and status updates are summarized and turned into requirements, stakeholders, and tasks, so the details make it from the call into the plan. --Scope and schedule automatically--

Contour turns approved requirements into detailed tasks, schedules them, and assigns them to the right team members, then keeps each owner responsible for delivering on time. --Resolve conflicts as requirements change--

When a call adds or changes requirements, Contour checks them against what is already agreed, flags conflicts and risks, and cascades the impact across every downstream artifact: BRDs, user stories, tasks, and test cases. You see exactly what changed, why, and what it affects. --Build on your firm's playbook--

Every project builds a knowledge graph of how your firm works: your templates, scoping assumptions, and delivery patterns. Contour's agents draw on it, so answers and artifacts reflect your own methods rather than generic AI output. --Contour in Slack--

Connect a channel to a project to ask about requirements, tasks, documents, meeting transcripts, and email threads. Contour answers with citations to the source material and can create and update tasks and other project records from the conversation. Files shared in connected channels import into the project and cascade automatically. Contour is powered by large language models and can make mistakes. Check important answers with the built in citations before acting on them.