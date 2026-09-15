Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Elfsight retains Slack connection data (OAuth tokens, webhook URLs, workspace and user identifiers) only for as long as the app remains installed on the customer's workspace. This data is used solely to deliver notifications to Slack. Conversation content (transcripts, lead data, summaries, knowledge gaps) originates from the customer's own Elfsight AI Chatbot widget — Elfsight does not read, collect, or retain any message content from Slack workspaces. Slack data is not used to train any AI or machine learning models.

Data archiving and removal policy All Slack connection data (OAuth tokens, webhook URLs, workspace and user identifiers) is deleted immediately upon app uninstallation. Customers may also request deletion of their data at any time via their Elfsight account or by contacting support at support@elfsight.com. Messages previously delivered to Slack channels remain in the customer's workspace and are subject to the workspace's own retention settings.

Data storage policy Slack connection data (OAuth tokens, webhook URLs, workspace and user identifiers) is stored in encrypted databases hosted on Google Cloud Platform. All communication between Elfsight services and Slack APIs is encrypted via TLS 1.2+. No Slack workspace content (messages, files, user profiles) is read, stored, or processed by Elfsight — the app only delivers outbound notifications to Slack. Access to stored credentials is restricted to application services that require them for message delivery.

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI GPT models (via OpenAI API)

LLM retention settings Under OpenAI's API data usage policy, inputs and outputs are not used for model training and may be retained by OpenAI for up to 30 days solely for abuse and misuse monitoring, after which they are deleted [replace with "Zero Data Retention is enabled for

LLM data tenancy policy Elfsight accesses the LLM through OpenAI's API under a business agreement. The model is not exposed directly to Slack users: it runs on Elfsight's backend to answer website visitors in the Elfsight AI Chatbot widget and to generate conversation summaries