Find trusted experts and report faster.
Qwoted brings expert sourcing directly into your newsroom's Slack workspace. Whether you're covering breaking news, producing a feature, or looking for a subject matter expert before deadline, Qwoted helps journalists quickly discover credible sources, request commentary, and collaborate with editors, without leaving your team Slack.
With the free Qwoted Slack app, your newsroom can search Qwoted's expert network, publish a call for experts in the vetted community, and get notified in Slack the moment your request goes live.
No account required.
Features
:mag: Search for Trusted Experts
Need an economist? Physician? Cybersecurity expert? CEO? Academic researcher? Simply use /qwoted to search Qwoted's growing network of trusted experts. Review expert profiles, credentials, and areas of expertise directly from Slack before deciding who is the right fit for your story.
:mega: Request Expert Commentary
Need quotes for an upcoming story? Create a Call for Experts without leaving Slack. Using /qwoted, you can submit a request for commentary that includes:
• Your story topic.
• Questions for sources.
• Deadline.
Qwoted distributes your request to relevant experts so qualified sources can begin responding quickly.
:handshake: Collaborate Across Your Newsroom
Great reporting is collaborative. Share expert recommendations and source requests with editors and fellow reporters inside Slack to keep everyone aligned on developing stories.
Built for Newsrooms
Whether you're on deadline or planning a feature weeks in advance, Qwoted helps connect your newsroom with the right voices.
Why Qwoted?
Instead of juggling email, spreadsheets, and personal contact lists, bring expert sourcing into the place where your newsroom already communicates. With Qwoted for Slack you can:
• Find credible experts in seconds.
• Publish requests for commentary.
• Receive notifications.
• Collaborate with your editorial team.
• Stay focused without leaving Slack.
Spend less time finding sources. Spend more time reporting.
Getting Started
Install the Qwoted Slack app.
Use /qwoted to search for experts or create a request for commentary.
Get notified when your request goes live, and collaborate with your newsroom directly in Slack.
The Qwoted Slack app is free to install and use. Qwoted works to support journalism and storytelling.
Additional Resources
Code of Conduct: https://www.qwoted.com/qwoteds-code-of-conduct/
Terms of Service: https://app.qwoted.com/terms_of_service
Privacy Policy: https://www.qwoted.com/slack-app-privacy/