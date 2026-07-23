Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Qwoted retains Slack workspace installation data (workspace ID, bot token) for as long as the app remains installed in that workspace. Call for Experts submissions (name, email, request details) are retained for as long as needed to fulfill and follow up on the request. Search queries are processed to return results and appear only in short-lived operational logs.

Data archiving and removal policy Uninstalling the app immediately invalidates its access token for that workspace. Users may request deletion of their Call for Experts submissions or any personal data at any time via support@qwoted.com; requests are honored within 30 days.

Data storage policy Workspace installation data is stored in a managed PostgreSQL database (Heroku). Call for Experts submissions are stored in access-restricted internal records (Google Workspace) available only to authorized Qwoted team members. All data in transit uses HTTPS/TLS.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted — Heroku (Salesforce) for the application and database, Google Workspace for internal operational records.

Data hosting company Heroku (Salesforce), Google

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.qwoted.com/sub-processors/