z-ing 광고 알림

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy SNAPCOMPANY (z-ing) retains Slack-related customer data (workspace ID/name, encrypted bot token, registered channel information, and alert/summary delivery records) only while the Slack integration remains active. Details: https://www.z-ing.ai/ko/privacy

Data archiving and removal policy When a customer disconnects the Slack integration, removes the app from their workspace, or deletes their z-ing account, we revoke the bot token and delete stored workspace/channel data without undue delay. Deletion can also be requested at z-ing.marketing@snapvi.co.kr.

Data storage policy Customer data is stored on AWS (Seoul region) in access-controlled databases. Slack bot tokens are encrypted at rest; ad-platform credentials use envelope encryption with AWS KMS.

Data center location(s) Republic of Korea

Data hosting details Cloud hosted (AWS)

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.z-ing.ai/ko/privacy

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI gpt-5.4-mini, accessed via the OpenAI API.

LLM retention settings z-ing sends each summary request individually and does not opt into any provider-side data retention or training programs. The provider may keep short-term API logs for abuse monitoring under its standard API terms. Generated summaries are stored only in

LLM data tenancy policy z-ing calls the LLM through a commercial API on a per-request basis. Each request contains only the ad-performance metrics (campaign name, metric values, rule name) of the single alert the requesting customer clicked; no data from any other customer is ev