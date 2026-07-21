z-ing 광고 알림

Data retention policy
SNAPCOMPANY (z-ing) retains Slack-related customer data (workspace ID/name, encrypted bot token, registered channel information, and alert/summary delivery records) only while the Slack integration remains active. Details: https://www.z-ing.ai/ko/privacy
Data archiving and removal policy
When a customer disconnects the Slack integration, removes the app from their workspace, or deletes their z-ing account, we revoke the bot token and delete stored workspace/channel data without undue delay. Deletion can also be requested at z-ing.marketing@snapvi.co.kr.
Data storage policy
Customer data is stored on AWS (Seoul region) in access-controlled databases. Slack bot tokens are encrypted at rest; ad-platform credentials use envelope encryption with AWS KMS.
Data center location(s)
Republic of Korea
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted (AWS)
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI gpt-5.4-mini, accessed via the OpenAI API.
LLM retention settings
z-ing sends each summary request individually and does not opt into any provider-side data retention or training programs. The provider may keep short-term API logs for abuse monitoring under its standard API terms. Generated summaries are stored only in
LLM data tenancy policy
z-ing calls the LLM through a commercial API on a per-request basis. Each request contains only the ad-performance metrics (campaign name, metric values, rule name) of the single alert the requesting customer clicked; no data from any other customer is ev
LLM data residency policy
Prompts are processed transiently by the LLM provider's API infrastructure (primarily hosted in the United States). z-ing does not store any data with the provider; all data z-ing stores remains on AWS in the Seoul region.