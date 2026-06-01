Higgsfield Agent

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Higgsfield retains Customer Data only as long as necessary for the purposes for which it was collected, including providing the Service, meeting legal, accounting, and reporting requirements, establishing or defending legal claims, and preventing fraud. Retention periods reflect the nature and sensitivity of the data, the risk of harm from unauthorized use or disclosure, the purpose of the processing, and applicable law. Data tied to an active account is retained for the life of the account. Content a user removes may remain on active servers for up to 30 days, and copies may persist in database backups after that. Retention periods may vary by subscription tier. These periods may be extended for litigation holds, law enforcement requests, or tax and financial audits. When data is no longer required, we delete it, anonymize or aggregate it, or isolate it from further processing.

Data archiving and removal policy Users can remove content at any time and can request account deletion through account settings or by contacting privacy@higgsfield.ai. On account deletion, content becomes inaccessible immediately and may be restored on request for 30 days. After that it is permanently deleted from active systems and is not recoverable. This does not affect data we are required to retain by law, anonymized or aggregated data, or data already incorporated into a trained AI model, which cannot feasibly be removed once training has occurred. Deleted content is not used for future training. Content past its retention period, and content in accounts with no activity for 30 continuous days, may be moved from active access to cold storage after notice to the account email. Reactivating an account returns it to active storage. Where data sits in backup archives and immediate deletion is not possible, we securely store it and isolate it from further processing until deletion is possible. Cancelling a subscription ends billing only. It does not delete the account or its content.

Data storage policy Higgsfield is headquartered in the United States, and Customer Data is stored and processed there. We also maintain a location in Kazakhstan and use vendors and partners in the United States, EU, United Kingdom, and China, including third-party AI model and compute providers that process data on our behalf under written agreements. We employ technical, organizational, and physical safeguards designed to protect the personal information we hold. We do not store full payment card information. Payments are processed by Stripe. Transfers of personal data out of the EEA and United Kingdom rely on an applicable adequacy decision, including the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework and its UK Extension, or on the European Commission Standard Contractual Clauses and the UK International Data Transfer Addendum. Our EU/EEA and UK representative is DataRep.

Data center location(s) Sweden

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.higgsfield.ai/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Anthropic Claude Opus 4.8; OpenAI GPT-5.2; Google Gemini 3.x; DeepSeek V4 Flash; Higgsfield Soul (in-house)

LLM retention settings Content is sent to the model only for the request duration. Removed content may persist 30 days on active servers plus backups; account deletion is permanent after a 30-day restore window.

LLM data tenancy policy LLM inference runs on third-party providers under our enterprise accounts, on multi-tenant endpoints with per-request isolation; our own models (Soul) run on rented GPUs. Slack data never trains or improves any model, ours included, on any plan.