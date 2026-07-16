NanoClaw is the secure, open-source personal agent framework, and this app is how your NanoClaw agents come to Slack. Connect a workspace once, and NanoClaw provisions each agent you build as its own Slack bot: its own name, generated avatar, and identity, running on your infrastructure over Socket Mode. NanoCo never stores your agents’ tokens. They live only on your machine. Your agents show up as native Slack agents: DMs with titled conversation threads, live status, and suggested prompts. Ask an agent for teammates and it provisions them, and the team works with you in shared rooms with a canvas they keep current: tasks, decisions, and deliverables. Access follows your presence: where you are in the conversation, anyone there can task your agent. This app’s Home tab shows every agent provisioned in this workspace and lets you revoke any of them, or disconnect the workspace entirely, in one click. Agents are safe by architecture, not by instruction: sandboxed, zero standing credentials, sensitive actions routed through human approval.

NanoClaw agents are powered by large language models, and their responses can be inaccurate or incomplete. Review agent output before relying on it, particularly for decisions, code, or anything you would act on directly.