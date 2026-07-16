Data retention policy
Retention periods depend on the type and purpose of the data. Data that is no longer required is deleted at the earliest reasonable time, subject to applicable legal and operational requirements. Please refer to NanoCo’s Privacy Policy for further details (https://nanoco.ai/privacy).
Data archiving and removal policy
Data is archived only where required for legal, contractual, or operational purposes and is securely deleted once it is no longer needed, in accordance with NanoCo’s retention requirements. Please review our privacy policy for more details - https://nanoco.ai/privacy
Data storage policy
Data is stored only in approved, access-controlled systems and, for customer deployments, remains within the customer’s own infrastructure. Appropriate encryption and security controls are applied based on the data type and environment.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthorpic, OpenAI
LLM retention settings
No LLM data is retained by NanoCo; we store no prompts or responses and run no LLM proxy. Data stays on the customer's machine until they delete the agent or its data. Retention by the model provider follows that provider's policy. (Anthropic, OpenAI)
LLM data tenancy policy
Each customer’s LLM environment and data remain isolated within its own infrastructure, with no data sharing or commingling between customers.
LLM data residency policy
The LLM runs within the customer’s own infrastructure, so data residency is fully controlled by the customer.