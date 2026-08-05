Data retention policy
Veridence processes target repository code exclusively in volatile RAM sandboxes. No source code, AST graphs, or audit content is written to disk. Audit metadata (repository URL, compliance status, timestamp) is retained in an encrypted PostgreSQL database for up to 90 days to support license certificate issuance. Slack workspace tokens are stored encrypted at rest using AES-256.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customers may request full data deletion by emailing contact@agiphi.com. Upon verified request, all workspace tokens, audit metadata, and license records are permanently deleted within 30 days. Ephemeral RAM sandbox execution produces no archivable artifacts.
Data storage policy
All persistent data is stored in an encrypted PostgreSQL database hosted on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in the United States. Slack OAuth tokens are stored encrypted using AES-256. No source code or intellectual property from audited repositories is stored.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) — Ubuntu VM with encrypted PostgreSQL database. Application deployed in Docker containers with TLS/HTTPS enforced on all endpoints.
Data hosting company
Oracle Corporation
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no