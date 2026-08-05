Veridence is a forensic codebase due diligence engine for M&A deal teams, Private Equity sponsors, and general counsel. Deployed directly inside Slack, Veridence runs deterministic AST-level audits on any GitHub repository via slash commands — quantifying EBITDA liabilities from GPL copyleft exposure, abandoned dependency chains, and critical CVE vulnerabilities. Key capabilities inside Slack:

• /veridence audit <repo_url> — Initiates an ephemeral forensic audit. Returns structured Block Kit cards with Institutional / Investment Grade / High Risk ratings, quantified EBITDA liability estimates, and a one-click downloadable PDF compliance certificate.

• /veridence watch <repo_url> — Subscribes the Slack channel to autonomous 24/7 commit surveillance. New GPL introductions or CVE detections post immediate alerts.

• /veridence status — Displays workspace license tier, token quota, and active repository surveillance summary.

• /veridence liabilities — Aggregates EBITDA liability exposure across all monitored repositories in the workspace. All audit execution runs inside volatile, ephemeral RAM sandboxes. Zero source code is retained on disk. Veridence is architected for zero-trust, zero-retention due diligence workflows serving institutional capital markets. Available plans: Free developer evaluation, $1,250/month M&A Deal Team, $3,750/month Enterprise Vault (air-gapped VPC). Key Capabilities:

• Deterministic Codebase Audits: Run comprehensive technical due diligence scans on any target repository directly inside Slack.

• Quantified Financial Impact: Receive instant EBITDA valuation shift estimates and asset ratings (Institutional Grade, Investment Grade, High Risk).

• Zero-Retention Security: Target codebases are processed in ephemeral memory sandboxes and instantly destroyed post-execution. No code is stored or retained.

• Continuous Slack Alerts: Keep deal partners, investment committees, and engineering leads updated in real-time. Get started by typing /veridence help in any channel to view available commands.