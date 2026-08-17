Data retention policy
Zeely retains Customer Data only as long as needed to operate the Creative Agent.
Default retention periods apply automatically and require no action from the customer:
processing queue up to 1 hour; short-term internal cache 3-10 minutes; model and runtime
logs 30 days; snapshots of processed requests and files read from Slack 30 days; agent
memory 90 days; request metadata 90 days. The Slack message transcript is never written
to our database. Full detail is in our Privacy Policy, Section 7.
Data archiving and removal policy
Zeely does not create bulk exports, archives or backups of a customer's Slack workspace;
operational backups cover only data already processed for specific requests. On account
closure or a validated deletion request, data is removed from active production systems
typically within approximately 30 days. Encrypted backups are retained for business
continuity only and are purged as they age out on their normal rotation, currently
approximately 35 days. Derived data such as indexes and embeddings is deleted or
disassociated when the underlying data is deleted. Removing the app from a Slack workspace stops further data collection and deletes all of that workspace's data within 14 business days. Full detail is in our Privacy Policy, Sections 5.H and 7.
Data storage policy
Customer Data is stored with reputable cloud providers in U.S. regions. Encryption in
transit uses TLS 1.2 or higher; encryption at rest uses AES-256 with cloud-provider key
management, covering databases, object storage and logs. Access is controlled by
role-based, least-privilege access, with audit logging and monitoring. The Slack message
transcript is never written to our database; we retain only a temporary,
automatically-expiring copy of each processed request and any files read from Slack, for
up to 30 days. Data from one Slack workspace is never used to service or generate
responses for another. Full detail is in our Privacy Policy, Sections 3.C, 5.I and 6.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted on AWS, we do not operate our own hardware and there is no on-premise deployment. The API layer runs on Amazon EKS and the agent layer on Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, with model inference through Amazon Bedrock and Google Gemini API. Persistent data is held in Amazon RDS (PostgreSQL, encrypted at rest, TLS in transit), with Amazon S3 for agent working state, Amazon ElastiCache (Redis) for short-lived caches, and Amazon SQS for request processing. Logging and tracing run on CloudWatch and X-Ray; container logs are additionally indexed in an OpenSearch domain in the same AWS account. Cloudflare R2 is used as object storage for files.
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services (AWS) as primary host. Cloudflare (R2) as object storage for files submitted to the agent.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Claude models via Amazon Bedrock, with Bedrock Guardrails applied. Google Gemini models via the paid Gemini API. Amazon Titan Text Embeddings V2 via Bedrock for embeddings. Zeely does not train, fine-tune or host any model of its own.
LLM retention settings
Slack transcripts are not stored. Thread history sits in a cache cleared within 10 minutes;
working state, files read from Slack, and model and runtime logs are deleted after 30 days.
On uninstall, all workspace data is deleted within 14 business days.
LLM data tenancy policy
AWS and Google managed multi-tenant inference; no customer-specific or fine-tuned models.
Customer Data is never used to train foundation models, by us or our providers. Providers
may retain flagged content solely for abuse prevention, per their terms.
LLM data residency policy
Processing and storage on our own infrastructure occur in U.S. AWS regions, and Bedrock
inference is IAM-restricted to U.S. regions. Requests to the paid Google Gemini API are not
covered by a regional-processing guarantee from Google.