Zeely is an AI marketing agent that joins your team where it already communicates. It picks up your brand, your audience, your campaigns, and your creative direction from what the team shares, and turns the questions raised in your discussions into research, ideas, and briefs, without anyone leaving the conversation. Zeely learns your context once and everyone in the channel works from it, so nobody re-explains the brand, the audience, or last quarter's decisions before every request. No starting from zero in a fresh AI chat, no hunting through docs, screenshots, and old threads to answer a question that came up two minutes ago. What your team can ask Zeely to do

• Break down a top-performing creative and come up with new variation ideas based on what already works

• Analyze social content, yours and your competitors', for formats, hooks, and trends worth adapting

• Research competitors, their positioning, and their pitch points

• Analyze the creative strategy behind your brand's ads and your competitors' using the Meta Ad Library

• Run deep voice-of-customer research and build a brand persona for each test

• Turn research into creative briefs

• Build test plans for new angles and audiences

• Write creative copy for static and video ads: hooks, headlines, scripts, and variants

• Summarize the results you share into an update the whole team can read

• Keep brand, product, and audience context reusable for everyone in the channel How it works in Slack

• Add Zeely to the channels you want it in. It only works where you invite it

• Mention @Zeely in a channel to start a request the whole team can follow

• Answers appear right where the question was asked, in a thread under it, so anyone can read them and build on them

• Ask follow-ups in the same thread. Zeely keeps the thread's context

• Send Zeely a direct message for drafts you're not ready to share yet

• Long results come back as a file you can download and share Who it's for

Growth teams, media buyers, creative strategists, designers, copywriters, founders, and operators who need faster marketing execution without losing context. Getting started: add Zeely to any channel, mention @Zeely, and ask your first question in plain language. No setup wizard, no prompt templates. Zeely uses AI and can produce inaccurate or incomplete responses, summaries, and other output. Review anything you plan to publish or act on.

The Zeely agent panel in Slack requires a paid Slack plan. On free Slack workspaces Zeely works by mention in a channel and by direct message.