Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy As a compliance and audit software, VComply retains customer data in accordance with regulatory requirements applicable to compliance and audit records. Personal data is collected for specified, explicit, and legitimate purposes and is retained for no longer than necessary for the purposes for which it was collected. Upon termination or expiration of a subscription, customer data remains available for electronic retrieval for a period of 30 days, after which VComply has no obligation to maintain or provide access to such data.

Data archiving and removal policy Customer data is made available for export for 30 days following account deactivation or contract termination, consistent with VComply's contractual Terms and Conditions. After this period, stored data may be deleted. Users may also submit a personal data deletion request at any time via the chatbot available at v-comply.com; upon verification, such requests are processed and data deleted within 7 business days.

Data storage policy Customer data is stored securely on infrastructure hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS S3) for file and object storage, and MongoDB for structured data. VComply maintains industry-standard administrative, physical, and technical safeguards to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of all customer data, in accordance with the security commitments outlined in the SaaS Services Agreement and applicable Service Level Terms (99.9% uptime SLA).

App/service has sub-processors no