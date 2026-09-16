Data retention policy
ShelfMerch retains data only for as long as necessary to provide the Slack integration and related services. Slack workspace information and integration settings are retained while the workspace connection remains active. Data is handled according to our Privacy Policy and applicable data protection requirements.
Data archiving and removal policy
When a user disconnects the Slack integration, ShelfMerch removes stored Slack connection credentials and integration data according to our data deletion practices. Users can request deletion of applicable data through our support channels.
Data storage policy
ShelfMerch securely stores required integration data such as Slack workspace identifiers, workspace settings, and authentication credentials needed to provide notification services. Sensitive credentials are protected using appropriate security measures. ShelfMerch does not store or access private Slack conversations.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no