Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Data retention depends on user's plan: Free Plan: We retain your data for three (3) months from the date it is generated, after which it is permanently deleted. Paid Plans: We retain your data for as long as your subscription remains active. If you cancel your subscription, your data is permanently deleted three (3) months after the cancellation takes effect.

Data archiving and removal policy You may request earlier deletion of your data at any time by contacting us at legal@beket.ai.

Data storage policy The data we read is stored with your organization's audit records and is visible only to members of your organization. When you disconnect a property in beket.ai, we delete the stored authorization tokens and stop all further access.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted in US-West region.

Data hosting company Supabase

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://supabase.com/legal/customer-resources/subprocessor-list

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI GPT (ChatGPT), Google Gemini / AI Overviews / AI Mode, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot, Anthropic Claude Haiku 4.5 (add-on). Accessed via provider APIs; Slack users don't chat with models directly.

LLM retention settings Only beket.ai audit prompts are sent to LLMs, never Slack data. Responses are stored in beket.ai for the account's lifetime and deleted on account deletion. API data is not used for model training per provider API terms.

LLM data tenancy policy Multi-tenant: standard commercial APIs from each provider, no dedicated model instances. No Slack data is sent to any LLM. Within beket.ai, audit data is isolated per account.