beket.ai
measures how your brand shows up in AI answers — ChatGPT, Google AI
Overview, Perplexity, Copilot and more — and Slack is where you check it
without opening a dashboard.
/beket
returns your latest audit at a glance: visibility score, share of
voice, and the prompts you are closest to winning.
/beket rivals
shows who
appears alongside you.
/beket report
and
/beket pdf
link to the full
report and the client-ready deck. The App Home tab keeps the same summary a
click away.
Every reply is visible only to the person who asked until they choose to
share it, and every number is read with that person's own Beket account — so
Slack shows exactly what they could already see in the dashboard, and nothing
more. Connecting a Beket account is per person, never per workspace.
:warning: AI disclaimer: beket.ai
audits are built from responses generated
by third-party AI models (large language models). Those models can produce
inaccurate, incomplete or inconsistent answers, and parts of beket.ai
's
analysis and recommendations are also AI-generated and may contain errors.
Treat scores and recommendations as guidance and review them before acting
on them or sharing them with clients. beket.ai
does not use Slack data to
train AI models.