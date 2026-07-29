Data deletion request procedure

When someone requests deletion of personal data, they contact Syndio's privacy address, we verify the requester's identity before acting, and may ask for specific information to confirm it. For Syndio, deletion is a hard erase, not a soft delete or an archive. Erasing a user's data removes every conversation that user owns and everything cascading from it, including stored memories, uploaded files and acknowledgements. Removing the Slack app from a workspace immediately deletes that workspace's stored OAuth and bot tokens, every Slack-to-Syndio identity link, and any outstanding connect tokens. When a customer organization terminates, a scheduled worker hard-erases all of that organization's Syndi data 90 days after termination. We retain personal data only as long as reasonably necessary for the purposes it was collected for and to meet legal requirements.