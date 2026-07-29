:sparkles: Syndi brings Syndio's pay equity expertise into Slack.:bar_chart: About Syndio
Syndio is the workplace equity platform. Companies use it to analyze pay across their workforce, understand and explain the gaps they find, and meet pay transparency and reporting requirements across jurisdictions. Syndi™ is the intelligence layer across that platform, and this app brings it into Slack.:dart: The problem it solves
The people who need an answer about pay equity are rarely the people who live in the analysis. A manager preparing an offer, an HR partner facing a new reporting rule, a comp analyst checking a definition: each has to find the right colleague, wait, and re-explain the context. Syndi answers where the question comes up, so work doesn't stall on a handoff.:zap: How it works in Slack
• Direct messages
: message Syndi like a colleague. Answers stream in as they're written, and follow-ups stay in the same thread.
• Channel mentions
: mention
@Syndi
in a channel it's been added to and it replies in a thread, so the discussion stays where the work is.
• Files
: attach a CSV, spreadsheet, PDF, or image and Syndi can read it, analyze the data in it, or build something new: a filtered view, a comparison, a cleaned file back.
• Sources
: when an answer is grounded in source material, Syndi cites it. You can also ask "Where did that come from?" and it'll tell you.
• Suggested follow-ups
: each answer offers next questions, one click away.
• Help anytime
: send
help
for what Syndi can answer and how to reach support. Works before you connect an account.:rocket: Getting started
Install Syndi, then ask it a question. It replies with a one-time link to connect your Slack identity to your Syndio account. The first connection in a workspace is made by an administrator of your organization, since that's what links the workspace to your organization.:no_entry_sign: What Syndi will not do
Syndi does not make or approve pay decisions, give legal advice, or determine whether your organization is compliant. It explains requirements and points you to the source material, but won't decide how a law applies to your situation. It also doesn't guess: if it can't answer reliably, it says so rather than inventing an answer.:lock: Privacy
Syndio does not use your data to train or fine-tune the models behind Syndi, and its model providers are contractually prohibited from training on data Syndio sends them. Your data is never shared with other customers.
The Slack app stores no message content and no file contents, only the installation record, your account link, and your organization's settings. Attached files are scoped to your conversation, encrypted at rest, and analyzed in a private, temporary sandbox with no internet access. Syndi only answers with data you can already see.:warning: Before you install
• Syndi is included with your Syndio subscription
. No separate charge for the Slack app.
• A paid Slack plan is required
for the AI agent panel. Without one, Syndi still works, answering with standard Slack messages.
• Syndi uses a large language model and can generate inaccurate responses, summaries, or other output.
Answers are advisory, cite their sources so they can be checked, and are not a substitute for your legal or compliance team's judgement.:email: Support
Email support@synd.io
and we'll respond within two business days.