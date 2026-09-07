Connect your Slack workspace to HubSpot and let your AI agents work with your Slack data. With the HubSpot MCP connector, you can securely share your Slack channels, messages, and conversation history with HubSpot Breeze agents — so they can search, read, and reference your Slack communications without you ever leaving HubSpot. What you can do:

- Let Breeze agents search across your Slack channels to find relevant conversations

- Give agents access to your Slack message history so they can pull context directly into your HubSpot workflows

- Keep your team's Slack knowledge accessible to AI agents when you need it — for research, summaries, or cross-referencing with CRM data Breeze is an AI and can make mistakes. It may misinterpret messages, miss context, or return incomplete or inaccurate results when searching your Slack data. Always double-check responses before acting on them, especially when referencing specific conversations, decisions, or sensitive information.