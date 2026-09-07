HubSpot MCP

Data retention policy
Customer data is retained for as long as you remain an active customer. The HubSpot platform provides active customers with the tools to delete their data, as they see fit. Former customers’ data is removed from live databases upon a customer’s written request or after an established period following the termination of all customer agreements. Freemium customers’ data is purged when the portal is no longer actively used, and former paying customers’ data is purged 90 days after all customer relationships are terminated. Information stored in replicas, snapshots, and backups is not actively purged but instead naturally ages itself from the repositories as the data lifecycle occurs. HubSpot retains certain data like logs and related metadata in order to address security, compliance, or statutory needs.
Please see https://www.hubspot.com/security for more info.
Data archiving and removal policy
The HubSpot platform provides active customers with the tools to delete their data, as they see fit. Former customers’ data is removed from live databases upon a customer’s written request or after an established period following the termination of all customer agreements. Freemium customers’ data is purged when the portal is no longer actively used, and former paying customers’ data is purged 90 days after all customer relationships are terminated. Information stored in replicas, snapshots, and backups is not actively purged but instead naturally ages itself from the repositories as the data lifecycle occurs.
Please see https://www.hubspot.com/security for more info.
Data storage policy
HubSpot products are hosted with cloud infrastructure providers with SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications, among others. The certified protections include dedicated security staff, strictly managed physical access control, and video surveillance. Access to the data stores is assigned to a limited to a small set of HubSpot employees based on their roles, and access is limited to the individuals who need it in order to respond to customer support and related requests.
Please see https://www.hubspot.com/security for more info.
Data center location(s)
Australia, France, United States
Data hosting details
HubSpot does not store Slack data. The HubSpot MCP connector acts as a secure proxy between HubSpot Breeze AI agents and Slack's official MCP server (mcp.slack.com). When a user's Breeze agent needs to search or read Slack data, HubSpot's MCP gateway forwards the authenticated request to Slack's MCP API in real time and returns the response to the agent. All communication occurs over HTTPS.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini, GPT-5 Mini, GPT-4.1 nano; Anthropic Claude Opus 4.5, Claude Sonnet 4
LLM retention settings
HubSpot enforces zero data retention with AI providers. Customer data is processed temporarily to deliver the feature and is not retained. Providers cannot use it for model training.
See: https://trust.hubspot.com/ai
LLM data tenancy policy
AI providers (OpenAI, Google, AWS) process data solely on HubSpot’s behalf as sub-processors. They are contractually prohibited from using customer data for model training or any purpose beyond delivering the feature.
See: https://trust.hubspot.com/ai
LLM data residency policy