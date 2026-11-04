Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Customer data is stored only as messaging context in Zenzap's databases and is deleted when a user deletes the conversation or disables their account, and in any case at contract end. Slack content is processed to answer a user's request and is not retained as a separate copy or search index. AI model providers operate under zero data retention and do not store customer data.

Data archiving and removal policy At contract end, customer data is deleted immediately and backups are purged within 30 days. During the contract, customers can delete their messages themselves at any time. Customers can also disconnect the Slack integration, which revokes Zenzap's access token, or request deletion by contacting privacy@zenzap.co.

Data storage policy Customer data is stored at rest in the European Union and the United States, encrypted with AES-256 at rest and TLS 1.2 or higher in transit. Access is limited to personnel who need it to operate and support the service.

Data center location(s) Belgium, Germany, United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted, across Google Cloud (Belgium), Amazon AWS (Germany) and United States regions (Virginia and Iowa)

Data hosting company Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.zenzap.co/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Anthropic (claude-opus-5-5, claude-sonnet-4-6), Google (gemini-3.1-flash-lite) and OpenAI (gpt-5.6-luna). Accessed via enterprise APIs through a managed proxy under Zenzap's control; no customer data is stored by the providers.

LLM retention settings AI providers are configured for zero data retention; nothing is stored on their end after a response. Customer data is stored only as messaging context in Zenzap's databases and deleted when a user deletes the conversation or their account.

LLM data tenancy policy Zenzap sends requests to third-party AI models for inference only. No customer data is stored on the providers' systems, so there is no tenancy on their side. Data resides solely in Zenzap's databases and is not used to train or fine-tune any model.