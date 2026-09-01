Nightfall Pro DLP for Slack - UK

Nightfall
is a data security and compliance platform that helps find and protect your most sensitive data and build customer trust. Stay continuously compliant with leading standards such as HIPAA, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and enforce internal security policies. It is the easiest-to-use and most accurate data loss prevention (DLP) platform for SaaS & cloud apps, powered by AI.Built for UK data residency.
This is the UK edition of Nightfall for Slack. Slack content scanned by this app is processed and stored in Nightfall's United Kingdom region. Organisations outside the UK should install Nightfall Pro DLP for Slack
instead.
Integrate in minutes with all your cloud apps, including Slack to instantly protect your data and prevent breaches. Save time with real-time alerts, remediation actions, and pre-built detection templates to ensure you spend less time managing security alerts.
Nightfall helps you discover where confidential data is stored, determine who has access to read, modify or share it, which keys or secrets have been exposed, and allows you to fully customize the remediation of any data leak instance across cloud applications.
Join hundreds of leading companies that trust Nightfall to protect their most sensitive data. Learn more about our customers here
.Why Nightfall:
- Fastest implementation:
Integrate in minutes to detect sensitive data in 100+ file types, including images.
- Easiest to use & manage:
Real-time alerts and automated remediation actions, to reduce compliance workload.
- Most accurate detection:
ML-based detectors identify sensitive data with market-leading accuracy.
- Comprehensive coverage:
Coverage for all users even if users are on BYOD devices and unmanaged networks.
- Employee friendly:
No latency, no proxies. Notify end-users to self-remediate and improve data security hygiene.
-Insider Risk Mitigation:
Stop risky sharing while also helping employees improve compliance with data handling policies.
- Proactive protection:
Get actionable context and insights in the Nightfall Dashboard, SIEM, email or Slack.
To learn more, visit Nightfall for Slack
or email us at: sales@nightfall.ai
This version of Nightfall is designed for Slack Free, Standard, and Plus plans in the UK. For Enterprise plans, please leverage our Enterprise app, Nightfall Enterprise DLP - UK
. Please note, by default this app does not have access to data in direct messages and private channels.