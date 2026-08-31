Data retention policy
RETENTION PERIOD OF DATA AND RECORDS
The department that creates or handles each type of data and record shall define and apply
the retention period for that type of data and record.
While deciding the retention period, the following sequence shall be followed –
Check Statutory or Regulatory or Legislative requirement of retention for each type of Data
or Record,
Check if any Contractual requirement exists for the retention of each type of data or record,
Check Organizational policy about retention of data or records,
Select the highest applicable retention period and apply it to the concerned data or record.
In the case of externally provided data or records provided by an external person or entity, the
retention period as specified by the external person or entity shall be referred to in addition to
the above-listed sequence.
The retention period defined and applied for each type of data and record shall also be
applied to the backups / archival of concerned data or records.
Records shall be appropriately archived during the retention period.
Once applied to any data or record, the retention period may not be changed without prior
approval from the Leadership Team.
The retention period for all types of data and records within the organization shall be defined
and documented in the prescribed format. (Ref: Annexure A - Retention Schedule)
Data archiving and removal policy
DISPOSAL / DELETION / DESTRUCTION OF DATA AND RECORDS
Data and records shall be securely destroyed, deleted, or disposed of when they are no longer required or upon completion of the applicable retention period, in order to prevent unauthorized access.
All electronic data and records shall be destroyed using secure methods such as permanent deletion and purge mechanisms for electronic records and storage systems.
The destruction, deletion, or disposal process shall also apply to all backup copies and archived records once the applicable retention period has expired.
Records relating to the destruction, deletion, or disposal of Personal Data, Personally Identifiable Information (PII), or Confidential Information shall be retained by the concerned department for audit purposes and future reference.
ANNEXURE A – RETENTION SCHEDULE
Application and Related Database
Data shall be retained for as long as the client contract remains active.
Client Personal Data (Client Master Setup in Products)
Data shall be retained for three months from the date of termination of the client contract.
Client End-User Data or Employee Data Within the Application Hosted on
Data shall be retained for one year from the termination date of the client contract, whichever is earlier.
Client Data – Files and Media Within the Cloud
Data shall be retained for one year from the termination date of the client contract, whichever is earlier.
Backup of Database
Backups shall be retained for one month.
Trial Customer Data
Trial customer data shall be deleted within one month after the end of the trial period.
IT Infrastructure
Personal Data in Emails (Corporate Mail Server) and Other Mail Communications with Clients
Emails shall be retained for a period of XX years. After this period, emails and attachments shall be permanently deleted.
User Desktops and Laptops
Data stored on user desktops and laptops shall be deleted only upon the employee’s exit from the company.
Employee-Owned Devices
Employees are encouraged not to store company data on employee-owned devices. Such devices are outside the scope of this retention policy.
Personal Drives
Use of personal drives is not permitted.
Corporate Drives / Archives (Dropbox, OneDrive, etc.)
If corporate drives or archives are used, the retention period shall be determined based on the type of data stored.
Client Data – Hard Copies
Offline Payroll Processing Services
Input files received from clients and data entered into the application shall be retained for one month and then deleted.
Output files, if any, sent to clients shall be retained for seven years or one year from the termination date of the client contract, whichever is earlier.
Marketing
CRM
All active contacts shall be retained until they become inactive or opt out.
Upon opt-out, only the minimum required information shall be retained, and all other data shall be deleted.
Dormant contacts that have remained inactive for the last two years shall be deleted.
Mailing list retention shall follow the same retention rules as CRM data.
Opt-out lists shall be retained permanently.
API Call Data
API call data shall not be retained.
Client Communication
Client communication records shall be retained as required for operational and compliance purposes.
Finance
Invoices on
Invoices shall be retained in accordance with statutory retention requirements applicable in the relevant jurisdiction.
Client Master Data on
Client master data shall be retained for as long as the client contract remains active.
Website
Cookie Data
Cookie data shall be retained for a period ranging from 182 days to 3650 days, depending on the applicable purpose and legal requirement
Data storage policy
PROTECTION OF DATA AND RECORDS
Access to each type of data or record shall be granted based on its assigned data classification and applicable access control requirements.
The granting, modification, and revocation of access to all types of data and records shall be governed by the organization's established policies and procedures.
Risks associated with data and records shall be assessed, and appropriate security controls shall be implemented to mitigate identified risks and ensure adequate protection.
Electronic data and records shall be protected against unauthorized access, theft, disclosure, alteration, corruption, loss, and destruction. Appropriate backup, redundancy, and disaster recovery measures shall be implemented to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data and records in the event of system failures, disruptions, or disasters.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Claude
LLM retention settings
Bedrock does not store prompts or use them for training.
LLM data tenancy policy
Data goes to Anthropic Claude via AWS Bedrock inside our own AWS accounts, using IAM roles. Requests are scoped per workspace and include only the data needed. Bedrock does not share prompts with model providers or use them for training.
LLM data residency policy
US deployments use US inference profiles (us-east-1). India deployments use India profiles (Mumbai,). Cross-region global profiles are blocked, so prompts are not processed outside these regions.