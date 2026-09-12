Settle for Teams replaces the email chains, Slack threads, and shared docs agencies use to chase client approvals. Create a decision, add stakeholders by email, set a deadline, and Settle handles invitations, reminders, and closure. Stakeholders vote in their browser — no account, no app, no onboarding. Every decision ends with a Settled or Escalated record showing what was decided, who responded, and when. $199/month, 7-day free trial.