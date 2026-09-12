Data retention policy
Decision records are retained for 12 months while the Teams subscription is active, followed by a 30-day export window after cancellation. Anonymous voter data (hashed tokens) is retained for the same period. Full policy at https://settle.ink/privacy
Data archiving and removal policy
Workspace owners can export their full decision history as JSON from the dashboard settings. Workspace deletion permanently removes all decisions, participants, votes, actions, and uploaded images immediately. Stripe subscription cancels at period end. Users can request data deletion via help@settle.ink
Data storage policy
All data is stored in Supabase (PostgreSQL) in the Frankfurt (eu-central-1) region. Uploaded images are stored in Supabase Storage (S3-compatible) in the same region. Participant access tokens are hashed at rest using SHA-256. Slack bot tokens are encrypted at rest using AES-256-GCM.
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting details
Supabase managed PostgreSQL (AWS eu-central-1) for application data. Vercel Edge Functions (global) for API routes. Supabase Storage (S3-compatible, eu-central-1) for uploaded files.
Data hosting company
Supabase (database and storage), Vercel (application hosting)
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no