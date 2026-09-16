Zonely watches for time mentions like "10am CST", "3pm India", or "10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (GMT)" and replies in-thread with the equivalent time for everyone in the channel. It converts into each person's own Slack-configured timezone, not just one fixed zone. No slash commands, no setup per message. It understands timezone abbreviations, country and city names, UTC offsets, and time ranges. Just add it to a channel and it takes care of the rest.