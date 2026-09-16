Data retention policy
Zonely retains only the OAuth access token issued when a workspace installs the app, along with that workspace's team ID. This is kept for as long as the app stays installed, so it can keep functioning without needing a reinstall.
Data archiving and removal policy
The stored access token is deleted automatically when a workspace uninstalls Zonely or revokes its access. Message content is never stored, so there's nothing to archive beyond that token.
Data storage policy
Zonely stores a per-workspace OAuth access token in a file-based store on our server. No message content, user profile data, or channel membership data is saved beyond the moment it's used to process a single message.
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted, on a single VPS
Data hosting company
Hetzner
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no