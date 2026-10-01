Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Egencia is a controller of travelers’ personal information and, as a data controller, Egencia is directly responsible for ensuring compliance with data protection laws. The Egencia data retention policy sets out different retention periods and backups depending on the category of data, including any legal obligation or other exemption which requires such data to be retained until certain legal obligations, such as tax and accounting purposes, have been extinguished.

Data archiving and removal policy All computer media must be checked to ensure that proprietary data and licensed software must be removed or securely overwritten prior to disposal, if it cannot be securely wiped it has to be destroyed physically. First by using a hole punch tool, second by an approved vendor that comes onsite to destroy the hard drives by shredding them under Authorized supervision.

Data storage policy Incremental backups daily and full backups

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Claude LLM models

LLM retention settings Amazon Bedrock does not store or retain prompts or completions by default. Customer Data is not retained by the LLM. Conversation data is retained only in the Egencia chat platform, per Amex GBT’s data retention policy.

LLM data tenancy policy Claude is accessed via Amazon Bedrock in Amex GBT’s AWS account. Inference is isolated to that account; prompts/responses are not shared with model providers or used to train models. Traffic is encrypted in transit (TLS).