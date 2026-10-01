Data retention policy
Egencia is a controller of travelers’ personal information and, as a data controller, Egencia is directly responsible for ensuring compliance with data protection laws. The Egencia data retention policy sets out different retention periods and backups depending on the category of data, including any legal obligation or other exemption which requires such data to be retained until certain legal obligations, such as tax and accounting purposes, have been extinguished.
Data archiving and removal policy
All computer media must be checked to ensure that proprietary data and licensed software must be removed or securely overwritten prior to disposal, if it cannot be securely wiped it has to be destroyed physically. First by using a hole punch tool, second by an approved vendor that comes onsite to destroy the hard drives by shredding them under Authorized supervision.
Data storage policy
Incremental backups daily and full backups
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Claude LLM models
LLM retention settings
Amazon Bedrock does not store or retain prompts or completions by default. Customer Data is not retained by the LLM. Conversation data is retained only in the Egencia chat platform, per Amex GBT’s data retention policy.
LLM data tenancy policy
Claude is accessed via Amazon Bedrock in Amex GBT’s AWS account. Inference is isolated to that account; prompts/responses are not shared with model providers or used to train models. Traffic is encrypted in transit (TLS).
LLM data residency policy
Prompts and responses are processed within AWS region and are not stored outside it.