Data retention policy
Workspace-configurable. Default: indefinite. Options: 12 months or 24 months. When a retention policy is set, vote data is anonymized after the retention period; the decision record is preserved.
Data archiving and removal policy
Users can request full data deletion via contact@aethondigital.net. Workspace data is exported (CSV/JSON) on request and deleted within 30 days of workspace deletion. Individual participant vote data can be removed on request.
Data storage policy
All data stored in a single Supabase PostgreSQL instance. Slack and integration tokens encrypted at rest with AES-256-GCM. Participant voter tokens SHA-256 hashed. All connections TLS 1.2+.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted on Supabase (managed PostgreSQL) and Vercel (serverless functions). No self-hosted infrastructure.
Data hosting company
Supabase (database), Vercel (application)
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Claude (claude-sonnet-4-6)
LLM retention settings
Zero retention. Anthropic does not retain input or output data for model training (per Anthropic's commercial API terms). Cached responses in Upstash expire after 24 hours. No decision content, votes, or participant data is ever sent to the LLM.
LLM data tenancy policy
Single-tenant per request. Only the decision title is sent to the Anthropic API. No Slack message history, channel content, workspace data, or participant information is transmitted. Each request is stateless — no conversation history is maintained.
LLM data residency policy
Anthropic API requests are processed in the United States. No user data is stored by Anthropic. Responses are cached in Upstash (US region) to reduce redundant API calls.