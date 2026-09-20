Verdo turns Slack conversations into structured decisions with a clear outcome, an assigned owner, and a searchable record. Type /verdo to create a decision. Set the options, a deadline, and a decision rule — majority or consensus. Optionally name an owner. Participants vote from the Slack message or a simple web page. Voting reminders are sent via Slack DM. When the deadline hits, the result is posted back to the channel with the winning option and the owner. /verdo suggest uses AI (Anthropic Claude) to generate option suggestions from the decision title. Only the title is sent — no votes, participants, or workspace data leave Verdo. AI-generated suggestions may be inaccurate or incomplete and are a starting point, not a recommendation. Every decision is logged with an audit trail: who created it, who voted, what won, and who owns the follow-through. 30 days later, the owner is asked how it landed. Verdo integrates with Zapier to push outcomes into your project tools — Asana, Linear, Jira, Google Sheets, or anywhere else your team tracks work. Built for teams that make decisions in Slack but lose them in the scroll.