Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Forrester AI for Slack processes only messages that a user sends directly to the app, either through a direct message or @mention, along with the Slack user ID required to link the user to their Forrester account and verify an active Forrester AI license. Forrester stores user prompts and Forrester AI responses for internal quality assurance and to enable users to access their previous conversations in Forrester AI conversation history. Prompts and associated responses older than 12 months are automatically deleted from conversation history. Forrester does not sell identifiable user data or use user prompts or Forrester AI responses to train its AI models.

Data archiving and removal policy Forrester does not archive Slack data in long-term or offline storage. Prompts and associated responses stored in a user's Forrester AI conversation history are automatically deleted once they are older than 12 months. Users may request earlier deletion of their stored prompts, responses, and Slack account-linking data at any time by contacting privacy@forrester.com and identifying the email address associated with their Forrester account.

Data storage policy Forrester AI prompts and responses are stored on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the US-East-1 (N. Virginia) and US-East-2 (Ohio) regions. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest, with access restricted to authorized Forrester personnel for legitimate business purposes, such as quality assurance and account support. OAuth tokens are stored encrypted and used to authenticate and authorize access to Forrester AI. Forrester does not use user prompts or Forrester AI responses to train its AI models. Users should not submit sensitive, personal, or confidential information to Forrester AI.

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI GPT models (e.g., GPT-5.6, or successor models as they become available).

LLM retention settings Customer prompts and model outputs are retained in accordance with Forrester's data retention policies, https://www.forrester.com/help/forrester-ai/#policies.

LLM data tenancy policy Customer prompts and responses are processed within Forrester's AWS Bedrock environment. Customer data is logically isolated through AWS account-level controls and is not shared across tenants.